Belkin's new UltraCharge collection brings faster Qi2 wireless charging to Apple iPhone and Android

Belkin has announced a new line of wireless chargers that use the new Qi2 25W standard. The UltraCharge series includes three products designed for different use cases, all capable of charging devices faster and more efficiently than earlier Qi models.

Qi2 is the newest wireless charging standard created by the Wireless Power Consortium. It allows speeds of up to 25W, greater energy efficiency, and better compatibility across devices from multiple brands.

In practice, that means smartphones that support the standard, including recent iPhone and Android models, can be charged more quickly without needing to be plugged in.

Belkin’s flagship model, the UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock (pictured at the top), is designed to stay on a desk or nightstand and charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

Belkin says it can charge an iPhone from zero to 50 percent in about 25 minutes and an Apple Watch to 80 percent in half an hour.

It includes an adjustable viewing angle, a weighted magnetic base, and ships with a 45W USB-C power adapter.

For travelers, the UltraCharge 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger offers a more compact setup that still powers three devices at once. It folds flat to fit into a bag and, according to Belkin, can charge an iPhone from zero to 50 percent in under half an hour.

The smallest of the lineup is the UltraCharge 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger. It charges two devices wirelessly at the same time and includes an extra USB-C port for a third device, such as another phone or a smartwatch. Like the 3-in-1, it folds flat for portability and is compatible with both Apple and Android phones.

All three products support up to 25W wireless charging and include Belkin’s new cooling system, called ChillBoost, which is meant to keep devices from overheating during high-speed charging.

The company says the chargers are made from 85 percent recycled plastic and ship in plastic-free packaging, part of its effort to reduce waste.

Wireless charging

Wireless charging has often been seen as convenient but slower than plugging in with a cable. Belkin says the new Qi2 25W, standard can deliver charging speeds up to five times faster than earlier Qi products while maintaining safety and efficiency.

Qi2 vs MagSafe: what’s the difference?

Apple’s MagSafe, introduced with the iPhone 12, also uses magnets to align devices for faster charging, but it has been proprietary to Apple’s ecosystem. Qi2 takes cues from MagSafe’s design, adopting the same magnetic alignment system but making it part of an open standard supported by the Wireless Power Consortium. That means Qi2 chargers like Belkin’s UltraCharge line should work seamlessly with MagSafe iPhones while also being compatible with Android phones that support Qi2, extending the same benefits across brands.

The UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock is priced at $129.99, the UltraCharge 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger at $99.99, and the UltraCharge 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger at $59.99. All three are available now from Belkin’s website, Amazon, AT&T, and other retailers worldwide.

What do you think about Belkin’s new Qi2 chargers? Let us know in the comments.