Chatbots account for over 58 percent of all AI tool traffic

Over the year from August 2024 to July 2025 the top 10 AI chatbots collectively pulled in 55.88 billion visits, accounting for 58.8 percent of all AI tool traffic.

Within this group, ChatGPT is the undisputed leader, drawing 46.6 billion visits (up 106 percent year-on-year) and holding 48.36 percent of the entire AI tools market share.

Research from SEO agency onelittleweb.com analyzed over 10,500 AI tools. Key performance indicators included annual web visits, year-on-year and month-on-month traffic growth, media citations, average session duration, and app store reviews and ratings.

The data shows that Chinese newcomer DeepSeek experienced one of the most dramatic arcs in the dataset -- soaring to 2.7B visits (up 48,848 percent year-on-year) before momentum shifted. From February to July 2025, traffic dropped by 39.5 percent, underscoring how quickly hype can fade without sustained attention.

Grok meanwhile surged from near-zero to 686.9M visits (up 1,343,408 percent YoY), claiming the #7 spot in the most visited AI chatbots despite being one of the newest entrants in the market.

Google’s Gemini continued building momentum too, recording 1.7B visits (up 156 percent YoY) and averaging 246.2M visits per month in the last quarter -- signaling its rise as a serious challenger in the chatbot space.

Further down the order, Meta AI and Mistral posted impressive percentage growth -- 468 percent and 420 percent YoY, respectively -- but still attracted fewer than 150M visits each, suggesting a more niche reach. Overall, the data reinforces a clear pattern: chatbots that maintain steady media coverage tend to sustain growth, while those losing the spotlight often see their momentum fade.

Media coverage directly shapes adoption, in February, when DeepSeek hit its media peak (1.1M mentions), chatbot traffic across the board spiked.

You can get the full AI Big Bang Study 2025 from the onelittleweb site.

Image credit: akarapongphoto/depositphotos.com