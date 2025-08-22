Chatbots account for over 58 percent of all AI tool traffic

No Comments

Over the year from August 2024 to July 2025 the top 10 AI chatbots collectively pulled in 55.88 billion visits, accounting for 58.8 percent of all AI tool traffic.

Within this group, ChatGPT is the undisputed leader, drawing 46.6 billion visits (up 106 percent year-on-year) and holding 48.36 percent of the entire AI tools market share.

Research from SEO agency onelittleweb.com analyzed over 10,500 AI tools. Key performance indicators included annual web visits, year-on-year and month-on-month traffic growth, media citations, average session duration, and app store reviews and ratings.

The data shows that Chinese newcomer DeepSeek experienced one of the most dramatic arcs in the dataset -- soaring to 2.7B visits (up 48,848 percent year-on-year) before momentum shifted. From February to July 2025, traffic dropped by 39.5 percent, underscoring how quickly hype can fade without sustained attention.

See also:
DeepSeek -- the Chinese AI that sparked a stock market panic
ChatGPT now integrates with Gmail, Google Calendar and Contacts
New Temporary Chats in Gemini stops Google remembering everything

Grok meanwhile surged from near-zero to 686.9M visits (up 1,343,408 percent YoY), claiming the #7 spot in the most visited AI chatbots despite being one of the newest entrants in the market.

Google’s Gemini continued building momentum too, recording 1.7B visits (up 156 percent YoY) and averaging 246.2M visits per month in the last quarter -- signaling its rise as a serious challenger in the chatbot space.

Further down the order, Meta AI and Mistral posted impressive percentage growth -- 468 percent and 420 percent YoY, respectively -- but still attracted fewer than 150M visits each, suggesting a more niche reach. Overall, the data reinforces a clear pattern: chatbots that maintain steady media coverage tend to sustain growth, while those losing the spotlight often see their momentum fade.

Media coverage directly shapes adoption, in February, when DeepSeek hit its media peak (1.1M mentions), chatbot traffic across the board spiked.

You can get the full AI Big Bang Study 2025 from the onelittleweb site.

Image credit: akarapongphoto/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Belkin's new UltraCharge collection brings faster Qi2 wireless charging to Apple iPhone and Android

Chinese smartphone maker vivo takes aim at Apple and Meta with its first mixed reality headset

Free Windows backup and sync tool Synchredible 9 offers speed and design upgrades

Chatbots account for over 58 percent of all AI tool traffic

Boards should bear ultimate responsibility for cybersecurity

Microsoft is still slowly chipping away at the Control Panel in Windows 11

Google is bringing an AI fitness coach to Fitbit thanks to Gemini

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

16 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

8 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

7 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

7 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

5 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Microsoft Recall is bad at filtering sensitive information

5 Comments

Google is injecting more AI into searches with Web Guide

4 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.