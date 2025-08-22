First release of Kodi 22 'Piers' is available to download NOW

It’s been a whopping seven months since The Kodi Foundation rolled out Kodi 21.2 ‘Omega’, coming five months after the previous release.

The last build came with a raft of changes and improvements and was designed to keep things ticking along while the team worked on the next version of its popular home theater software -- Kodi 22 'Piers'.

SEE ALSO: How to install Kodi 21.2 Omega on Amazon Fire TV Stick (the easy way)

Today, the team makes the first build of the next generation of Kodi available to download. And yes, that is the official splash screen for it above.

Typically, the Kodi team solicits name suggestions from forums and team members, narrows these down to a shortlist, and then selects a winner through an internal poll, but they had problems with the letter P. Kodi 22 ‘Pirate’ was understandably rejected immediately. The second choice was already taken by a “legitimate streaming service,” and the third option was the name of a “problematic add-on.”

In the end, the team decided to make Kodi 22 a tribute to a colleague and team member who had recently passed away aged just 37, which is where ‘Piers’ comes from.

New in Kodi 22 'Piers'

There’s no word at the moment what’s new and changed in this new iteration, but we’ll update this story once we find out.

This is only an Alpha release, which the team says “has become available because we think it is ready for wider testing and usage. It also means we are closer to a stable release of v22.”

You can get Alpha 1 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section.

If you try it, share your thoughts on the latest version of Kodi in the comments.