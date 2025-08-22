Free Windows backup and sync tool Synchredible 9 offers speed and design upgrades

Synchredible 9 is the latest version of the popular free Windows backup and synchronization tool that aims to make managing files and folders less of a chore.

The program has long been known for its flexible scheduling and detailed sync options, and this latest release brings a series of updates designed to improve speed, usability, and reliability.

The redesigned interface introduces a cleaner look while also allowing the program window to be reduced in size, making it easier to keep open alongside other tasks.

One of the most useful changes is the addition of a preview showing how many files remain to be processed. This makes it easier for users to track progress during large synchronization jobs, giving a clearer idea of how long the task might take.

Faster backups

Error handling has also been improved, with the software now providing more informative messages when issues occur during copying so you can quickly see what went wrong and what action might be needed to fix it.

The copying process has been optimized in this release, as has memory usage. Verification of completed jobs has been improved too, something that will be particularly welcome for anyone working with large folders or drives.

Temporary case decision memory has also been introduced, giving the program the ability to handle file name conflicts with greater consistency during a sync session.

Beyond these core improvements, Synchredible continues to offer powerful scheduling, filters for fine control over which files are included, and options for pre and post-sync actions such as closing Outlook or mapping a network drive. The enlarged report window makes it easier to review completed jobs.

Synchredible 9 can be downloaded from here. The Standard version is free for personal use and evaluation. The Professional version is priced at $39.90.

What do you think about Synchredible?