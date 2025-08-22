Google is bringing an AI fitness coach to Fitbit thanks to Gemini

There is nothing that technology companies will not try to enhance with AI. Google is no stranger to this with Gemini, and the company has announced an AI-powered fitness coach for the Fitbit platform.

But this is more than just a fitness coach. Google describes it as a “a fitness trainer, a sleep coach and a health and wellness advisor” all rolled into one. The aim is to be the AI coach that is suitable for everyone, so what can it do?

For now, nothing. Google is building up hype ahead of a rollout later this year – in October, to be precise. Even then, the personal fitness coach will be launching in preview, and only to Fitbit Premium subscribers. The company says of it:

We set out to build a new kind of coach: world-class expertise that’s always available whenever you need it. It constantly adapts based on your personal health and wellness metrics and is uniquely tailored to your goals and real-life circumstances.

Just as much as the world has become focused on fitness and exercise, the importance of sleep is now the subject of great attention. As such, it is predictable that sleep is a key component of the new tool:

New sleep algorithms: Sleep coaching starts with understanding your sleep like never before, with new advanced algorithms that give you a more precise understanding of your sleep duration and stages.

Sleep coaching starts with understanding your sleep like never before, with new advanced algorithms that give you a more precise understanding of your sleep duration and stages. Sleep quality insights: Your sleep coach looks at your sleep over the week, spotting patterns and giving insights on how to improve your sleep quality over time. For example, your coach will point out areas to focus on, like noticing you’re taking a long time to fall asleep on weekdays or helping you overcome jetlag after a recent trip.

Your sleep coach looks at your sleep over the week, spotting patterns and giving insights on how to improve your sleep quality over time. For example, your coach will point out areas to focus on, like noticing you’re taking a long time to fall asleep on weekdays or helping you overcome jetlag after a recent trip. Adapted sleep schedules: And to help you understand how much sleep you really need to perform and feel your best, your sleep coach will provide a personalized schedule that adapts to your daily activity levels. For example, it might add 35 minutes to help you recover from a challenging workout the day before.

AI for health

Google has produced a video about its plans which you can see here:

Google says that it is taking a holistic view of health and is encouraging Fitbit users to do the same. The company also stresses that this is not a one-size-fits-all solution – it is the Fitbit app “reimagined with coaching and AI at its core”:

New sleep algorithms: Sleep coaching starts with understanding your sleep like never before, with new advanced algorithms that give you a more precise understanding of your sleep duration and stages.

Sleep coaching starts with understanding your sleep like never before, with new advanced algorithms that give you a more precise understanding of your sleep duration and stages. Sleep quality insights: Your sleep coach looks at your sleep over the week, spotting patterns and giving insights on how to improve your sleep quality over time. For example, your coach will point out areas to focus on, like noticing you’re taking a long time to fall asleep on weekdays or helping you overcome jetlag after a recent trip.

Your sleep coach looks at your sleep over the week, spotting patterns and giving insights on how to improve your sleep quality over time. For example, your coach will point out areas to focus on, like noticing you’re taking a long time to fall asleep on weekdays or helping you overcome jetlag after a recent trip. Adapted sleep schedules: And to help you understand how much sleep you really need to perform and feel your best, your sleep coach will provide a personalized schedule that adapts to your daily activity levels. For example, it might add 35 minutes to help you recover from a challenging workout the day before.

The coach can be used in a variety of ways. It can offer up reminders and advice to keep you on track, or you can just check in with it when you feel in the right frame of mind. It is very much an “every (wo)man” tool: