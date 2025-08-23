WhatsApp is testing an 'answerphone' for missed calls

WhatsApp would like you to leave a message after the beep. In what feels like a blast from the past, Meta is testing what equates to an answerphone service in WhatsApp.

Currently undergoing beta testing with a limited number of users, the feature seeks to encourage conversation and connectivity. You have almost certainly been notified of a missed WhatsApp call on your phone, but how many times has the person who called followed up with a text message? Probably not often, and this is something WhatsApps is looking to address.

All too often an unanswered call is simply followed by more attempts to make contact with a voice or video call. For the recipient of calls they are unable to answer – for whatever reason – this can be frustrating because it means having to wade through endless missed call notifications.

But more than the irritation of being told that someone has tried to get in touch with you a lot, there is the added factor – which we mentioned previously – of the person who failed to make contact almost certainly not sending a message to give an idea of why they are trying to speak to you. This means you have no idea of the importance of the call, and no idea about whether you should drop what you are doing to call back.

Now WhatsApp is encouraging beta testers to record a voice message if they are not able to have their call answered. Someone who is now able to answer a call – or perhaps just does not want to – is likely to be able or more willing to listen to a voice message. If the caller is passing on urgent information, it means the recipient is able to hear it as soon as they are available, but they are also able to make a judgement call about when to call back.

WhatsApp gets an answerphone

The feature is not being widely rolled out just yet. Even if you are signed up as a beta tester, you are not guaranteed access to the tool yet, as WABetaInfo reports. The site says the following of the answerphone functionality:

The feature is designed to be seamless and highly convenient, making it easier for users to stay in touch even when calls are missed. As soon as a call goes unanswered, a dedicated option appears at the bottom of the calling interface, inviting users to quickly record and send a voice message. This shortcut is also visible directly in the chat where the missed call occurred, providing an immediate and context-aware way to communicate. While users can always record regular voice messages in chats, this prompt appears specifically for missed calls, acting as a helpful reminder to quickly respond when a call is not answered.

WABetaInfo adds:

Once recorded, the voice message is sent directly within the conversation, so the recipient can hear it at their convenience. The notification for the missed call also remains, ensuring that users are aware of both the missed call and the voice message. Users can quickly communicate missed call information without having to schedule another call or type out a text. By providing these two shortcuts, WhatsApp ensures that important messages can be conveyed immediately, even if the call is not answered, and recipients are always able to listen when they're available.

The timescale for a wider roll out is unknown, but as this is definitely a feature that will have fans, it is likely to be something that is worked on quickly. Is it something you feel you will benefit from? And what other features and options do you think are still missing from WhatsApp after all these years of development?