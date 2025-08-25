Cloudflare introduces tools to manage AI risks and protect data

Cloudflare has launched new Zero Trust tools in its Cloudflare One platform to help businesses adopt artificial intelligence securely at scale. The features aim to give organizations better visibility into how AI is used, as well as protection from unapproved applications, and controls to safeguard sensitive data, all within a centralized system that can support distributed teams.

Generative AI is now being used by employees across departments, from finance to design, to speed up tasks and create new applications. While this can, and does, help improve efficiency, adoption often happens without security oversight.

SEE ALSO: Lenovo's Lena AI chatbot had weakness that let attackers hijack sessions

That creates risks, such as confidential data being shared with chatbots or engineers deploying AI-driven tools without review. Cloudflare’s new capabilities are designed to help companies manage these challenges.

AI risks

The company has introduced AI Security Posture Management, which integrates directly into its Zero Trust platform. This allows security teams to understand how AI applications are used across the business and apply policies that ensure compliance with security and privacy standards.

The new Shadow AI Report gives teams insight into exactly which AI apps are in use, who is using them, and how they are accessed, helping organizations decide whether to approve, block, or monitor specific tools.

Businesses can automatically enforce AI policies at the network edge, using Cloudflare Gateway. With this, teams will be able to block unapproved apps, restrict uploads of sensitive data, and set requirements for reviewing new tools. Cloudflare says the protection offered applies to all employees, regardless of where they work.

Another feature, AI Prompt Protection, monitors prompts and responses in real time. It flags potentially worrying interactions, and can either warn the user or block them from sending sensitive data, such as source code, outside the organization.

To address AI model interactions with external systems, Cloudflare is also rolling out Zero Trust MCP Server Control. This consolidates all MCP tool calls into one dashboard, routing traffic through Cloudflare for inspection.

“Cloudflare is the best place to help any business roll out AI securely. We are the only company today that can offer the security of a Zero Trust platform with a full set of AI and inference development products, all backed with the scale of a global network,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder at Cloudflare. “The world’s most innovative companies want to pull the AI lever to move, build and scale fast, without sacrificing security. We are in a unique position to help power that innovation and help bring AI to all businesses safely.”

What do you think about Cloudflare’s new AI security features? Let us know in the comments.

Photo Credit: Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock