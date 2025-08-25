Fi Mini brings GPS pet tracking to cats and small dogs

Fi has released the Fi Mini, a GPS and health pet tracking tool designed for both dogs and cats. The device, which weighs just 0.56 ounces, attaches to any collar or harness, offering location tracking, escape alerts, and activity monitoring.

Priced at $129 per year, which includes hardware and a Fi Membership, the tracker works out to less than $12 per month.

Fi Mini brings many of the features from the company’s Series 3+ tracker into a smaller form factor. It connects to the Verizon LTE-M network for nationwide coverage and is aimed at pet owners looking for a lighter option for animals, like cats and small dogs, that may not be suited to bulkier devices.

“Pet parents shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for safety or replace a collar they love just to get professional GPS tracking,” said Jonathan Bensamoun, founder and CEO of Fi. “With Fi Mini, any collar becomes a smart collar. You keep the gear your pet loves -- we add the technology that keeps them safe.”

The tracker offers three attachment systems to fit collars or harnesses between 3/8 inch and 1 inch wide. Fi says the device is particularly well-suited for cats and small dogs under 10 pounds, a group often excluded from GPS tracking because of device size and weight.

Pet tracking

Despite its small design, Fi Mini includes real-time escape alerts, live tracking, and a three-week battery life. It charges via the included USB-C cable and has an IP68 waterproof rating.

The device also connects to Fi’s platform, which already provides activity and health monitoring through its other products.

Fi Mini is built with future updates in mind and is ready for an upcoming software upgrade called Fi Mini+, expected in the fall, which will introduce AI-based behavior detection similar to the features already available in Fi’s Series 3+.

The tracker is available now through tryfi.com, with shipments beginning on September 1.

What do you think about Fi Mini’s approach to pet safety? Let us know in the comments.