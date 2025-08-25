Google is making it easier to switch your default browser to Chrome

Every company with a web browser wants you to choose it as your default. Google is no different with Chrome than Microsoft is with Edge or Mozilla is with Firefox.

Microsoft has received a lot of flak for the heavy-handed way in which it has prompted Edge and attempted to get users to switch to it. More than this the company has made it more difficult to set other browsers as default, although this has changed in recent times. Now Google is taking steps to promote Chrome, pushing a one-click-to-switch capability.

There are already various methods of making Chrome – or any other wbe browser, for that matter – your default in place of Edge, but Google wants to make things even easier and more user friendly.

The company has plans that will make it possible to not only switch your default browser to Chrome, but also to pin a shortcut to the browser in your taskbar – so you are less likely to forget about Chrome and open another browser instead.

As noted by Windows Report, recent changes to the code for Chrome shows evidence of a “Make Google Chrome the default browser and pin it to the taskbar” option.

For users, this makes things much easier, and for Google it is a way to firstly attract and then retain users.

The idea is a simple one, but it is one that makes a great deal of sense for Google and users alike. It is something that other browser developers have experimented with – notably Mozilla with Firefox – but if Google does indeed go ahead and give everyone a quick one-click way to switch to Chrome and put a shortcut in place for easy access, it is hard to imagine that others would not follow suit.

Does this seem like a good approach to you? Could this be the next phase of the browser wars as developers seek new and intriguing ways to bring users into the fold?

Image credit: Juan Roballo / Dreamstime.com