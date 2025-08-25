Google is making it easier to switch your default browser to Chrome

No Comments
Chrome logo

Every company with a web browser wants you to choose it as your default. Google is no different with Chrome than Microsoft is with Edge or Mozilla is with Firefox.

Microsoft has received a lot of flak for the heavy-handed way in which it has prompted Edge and attempted to get users to switch to it. More than this the company has made it more difficult to set other browsers as default, although this has changed in recent times. Now Google is taking steps to promote Chrome, pushing a one-click-to-switch capability.

There are already various methods of making Chrome – or any other wbe browser, for that matter – your default in place of Edge, but Google wants to make things even easier and more user friendly.

The company has plans that will make it possible to not only switch your default browser to Chrome, but also to pin a shortcut to the browser in your taskbar – so you are less likely to forget about Chrome and open another browser instead.

As noted by Windows Report, recent changes to the code for Chrome shows evidence of a “Make Google Chrome the default browser and pin it to the taskbar” option.

For users, this makes things much easier, and for Google it is a way to firstly attract and then retain users.

The idea is a simple one, but it is one that makes a great deal of sense for Google and users alike. It is something that other browser developers have experimented with – notably Mozilla with Firefox – but if Google does indeed go ahead and give everyone a quick one-click way to switch to Chrome and put a shortcut in place for easy access, it is hard to imagine that others would not follow suit.

Does this seem like a good approach to you? Could this be the next phase of the browser wars as developers seek new and intriguing ways to bring users into the fold?

Image credit: Juan RoballoDreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google is making it easier to switch your default browser to Chrome

Linux Foundation warns Europe risks falling behind without stronger open source strategy

UK Online Safety Act sparks greater privacy awareness

New Rokform magnetic power banks offer 10,000mAh and 5,000mAh capacities

Off-the-shelf tools make life easier for phishing attackers

CachyOS Linux update delivers speed, security and reliability improvements

Maximizing value from Microsoft 365 [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

19 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

12 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

7 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

7 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

6 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Microsoft Recall is bad at filtering sensitive information

5 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.