New Rokform magnetic power banks offer 10,000mAh and 5,000mAh capacities

Rokform has launched two upgraded magnetic power banks with stands, both designed for users who need reliable charging solutions when on the go. These next-generation charging solutions represent significant improvements over previous models, according to the company.

"Rokform's upgraded power banks represent our commitment to solving real-world problems for active users," said Jeff Whitten, CEO of Rokform. "Whether you're navigating a mountain bike trail using GPS, managing a construction site without power, or creating content on the go, dead batteries can't be an option. Our upgraded power banks deliver the reliability and performance our customers demand."

The 10,000mAh Wireless Magnetic Power Bank with Stand is designed for extended use, and its large capacity makes it suitable for adventurers, content creators, or professionals who may need to charge multiple devices during the day.

The wireless charging feature supports up to 15W on compatible devices, and 7.5W on iPhones, offering flexibility for a wide range of users.

The smaller 5,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank with Stand is for everyday users who need something more portable.

Flexible power banks

Both models feature a built in stand, making them suitable for use in video calls, streaming, or content creation, while connected.

The power banks also support pass-through charging, so users will be able to recharge a smartphone or tablet and the power bank simultaneously when connected to a power outlet.

The products are compatible with MagSafe, so can attach securely to compatible devices, such as iPhones.

By improving battery capacity and offering convenience-oriented design features, Rokform is hoping to appeal to a broad range of customers, from athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to professionals who rely heavily on their mobile devices.

Both the 10,000mAh Wireless Magnetic Power Bank with Stand, priced at $89.99, and the 5,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank with Stand, priced at $59.99, are available now through the company’s official website.

