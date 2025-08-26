Exaforce brings AI to the security operations center

Today's security operations center has to deal with a relentless flood of telemetry from IaaS, SaaS, identity providers, endpoints, and email providers. While AI can help many existing solution focus only on a small portion of SOC challenges.

Exaforce is launching its agentic security operations (SOC) platform, combining AI-native capabilities for the entire SOC lifecycle alongside a fully managed MDR service. It aims to employ agentic AI across the entire security operations lifecycle, spanning threat detection, alert triage, investigation, threat hunting, and response.

It uses multi-model AI which blends semantic understanding of security logs, third-party alerts, cloud configurations, identity data, source code, files and folders, and AI tool usage data with behavioral analytics and LLM-based reasoning, to provide human grade reasoning that operates at the skill level of a Tier-3 expert.

SOC teams interact with Exaforce through task-specific AI agents called ‘Exabots,’ as well as AI-augmented data exploration. The platform delivers key capabilities across four critical areas, all within a single interface that eliminates the need for constant context switching.

It delivers AI and machine learning-driven threat detection for critical IaaS and SaaS services, enabling detection engineering to plug gaps without continually writing rules. It also automates analysis and triage of alerts from external SIEMs and cloud-native threat detection services, reducing false positives and allowing analysts to focus on threats that matter. Triaged alerts come enriched with fine grained data that allows a human to validate or even perform manual investigation.

Exaforce also accelerates hypothesis-based hunting and investigation with intelligently contextualized data and AI copilots that help analysts trace attack paths and cut mean time to investigate (MTTI) from hours to minutes. It orchestrates agentic workflows for rapid response, such as resetting MFA, terminating user sessions, disabling devices, confirming user and manager actions, or historical ticket analysis, offloading routine tasks from the SOC team.

"At Exaforce, we believe the real promise of AI is to democratize security operations, so every organization, no matter its size or resources, can defend itself with the same confidence as the world's largest enterprises," says Ankur Singla, co-founder and CEO of Exaforce. "Our AI, purpose-built for the SOC, unlocks security teams from managing fragmented data and low-value alerts and gives them the headroom to focus on strategic work, such as proactive threat protection and response, with clarity and confidence."

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com