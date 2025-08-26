LinkedIn says personal networks are trusted more than AI or search

LinkedIn says professionals are turning to their colleagues and personal contacts for advice at work, not search engines or AI tools.

New global research released by the company suggests 43 percent of workers rank personal networks above other options when they need clarity, with two-thirds saying that peers help them make decisions more confidently.

But because the findings come from LinkedIn, a platform built on networking, some may see the findings as a little self-serving.

That aside, the research points to growing unease around AI in the workplace.

More than half of respondents said learning AI feels like another job, while a third admitted they feel embarrassed by how little they know about the technology.

According to LinkedIn, mentions of being “overwhelmed” have risen by 82 percent on its platform over the past year, with younger workers reporting the highest stress.

The survey found that 41 percent of professionals feel the pace of AI change is affecting their well being, and Gen Z respondents were nearly twice as likely as Gen X to exaggerate or misstate their AI skills at work, something we’ve covered before.

For brands and marketers, the study highlights a shift in how purchasing decisions are influenced.

LinkedIn reports that 77 percent of B2B marketing leaders believe audiences now rely on their networks to vet companies, not just official brand channels.

With Millennials and Gen Z making up more than 70 percent of B2B buyers, the company argues that trust is moving away from corporate messaging toward peer recommendations.

Marketers surveyed appear to agree. About 80 percent said they plan to increase spending on community-driven content, with a similar share calling trusted creators and employees essential for credibility with younger buyers.

LinkedIn biased

It's worth noting that while the findings are interesting, LinkedIn clearly benefits from the conclusion that networks are the most trusted channel. As a platform with more than one billion members, emphasizing the importance of peer-to-peer recommendations supports its own pitch to brands and advertisers.

The research, while wide in scope, also feeds into LinkedIn’s strategy to present itself as the place where professionals navigate change and seek reliable guidance.

Whether workers truly prioritize networks over AI tools or search engines in practice may be harder to measure. But the study points to a broader theme: in an era of information overload, people are looking for ways to cut through the noise, even if that means relying most on those they already know.

Image Credit: De Mango/Shutterstock