Sharp’s new ePaper display aims to replace posters and bulky shop signage

Sharp is expanding its Advanced Color ePaper lineup with the EP-CA22, an A2-sized display aimed at replacing paper posters and digital boards with an energy-saving alternative that's easy to see and read read in bright spaces.

The EP-CA22 is built to replace traditional signage by offering sharp color, high contrast, and fine resolution in a format that looks very similar to printed material.

SEE ALSO: Raspberry Pi expands its display lineup with smaller $40 Touch Display 2

It consumes no power when showing a static image and only a small amount when updating content. This will allow businesses to reduce ongoing energy costs while also gaining the ability to refresh displays quickly.

The display has a180-degree viewing angle and is envisioned for use in places where high visibility is important, such as shopfronts, reception areas and transport hubs.

The display’s 28.6-inch size makes it a viable digital substitute for standard posters, while its lack of glare or blue light is intended to make it more comfortable to read for long periods.

ePaper flexibility

“The EP-CA22 ePaper is an exciting addition to our product portfolio, offering a sustainable option for our customers,” said Kevin Christopherson, Director of Display Product Marketing at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “It requires minimal effort to install and no power when displaying static images, making it the optimal display choice for those seeking a paper-like viewing experience in bright settings.”

The EP-CA22 is lightweight and can be mounted in portrait, landscape, face-up, or face-down orientations, making it suitable for areas where power supply access is limited.

It includes an integrated System on a Chip (SoC) for delivering content, with USB-C, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections.

What do you think about Sharp’s new ePaper display? Let us know in the comments.