Spotify launches in-app Messages for sharing music, podcasts and audiobooks

Spotify, which three weeks ago announced plans to raise its prices again, has launched an in-app feature called Messages that gives users a new way to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly with friends and family. The rollout starts this week for Free and Premium users, with the company describing it as a more personal way to recommend content.

Millions of users already share tracks, shows, and audiobooks on Spotify across social media and messaging platforms. Messages will provide a central space for that sharing inside the app, while keeping external sharing options such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok intact.

Messages will allow users to send content and react through text and emojis in one-on-one chats.

To share content, all listeners have to do is tap the share icon in the Now Playing view, choose a friend, and send the item.

Once a request is accepted, both sides will be able to exchange content, respond with emojis, and send messages back and forth.

Conversations can be accessed through the user’s profile photo at the top of the screen.

Spotify will suggest people to message based on past interactions. These include whether users have shared content before, joined collaborative playlists, or taken part in features such as Jams or Blends. Family and Duo plan connections may also be suggested.

The company says Messages will complement rather than replace existing integrations with outside platforms. The idea of the new feature is to give users a space to continue conversations that are already happening around playlists, recommendations, and shared listening.

Spotify discovery

Spotify hopes Messages will open another way for artists, writers, and podcasters to be discovered on its platform. By making it easier to spread content among small groups, the feature could potentially help new material reach listeners through word of mouth.

The service says the new feature includes built-in controls to help users manage their experience. This includes the ability to accept or decline message requests and block accounts. Users can also opt out of the feature entirely in Settings.

Content and conversations will be encrypted in transit and at rest. The platform will also use proactive detection tools to flag harmful or unlawful content, with human moderators reviewing anything reported by users.

The company describes this release as a first step, with plans to expand availability and add more functions in the months ahead.

