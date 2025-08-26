xAI is suing Apple and OpenAI for anticompetitive behavior

No Comments
Elon Musk X profile

Elon Musk ‘s xAI startup is suing both OpenAI and Apple for alleged anticompetitive behavior relating to artificial intelligence.

Musk is focusing on these two firms because of the partnership and collaborative arrangements that exist between them. OpenAI has an agreement with Apple to integrate its ChatGPT tool into iOS and macOS. This is something that troubles xAI.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court For The Northern District Of Texas Fort Worth Division, starts in dramatic form by stating: “this is a tale of two monopolists joining forces to ensure their continued dominance in a world rapidly driven by the most powerful technology humanity has ever created: artificial intelligence”.

It goes on to say (PDF):

Working in tandem, Defendants Apple and OpenAI have locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing.Plaintiffs bring this suit to stop Defendants from perpetrating their anticompetitive scheme and to recover billions in damages.

The lawsuit reveals that Musk feels slighted by the arrangement bewteen Apple and OpenAI, suggesting that it is unfair on his own products:

If not for its exclusive deal with OpenAI, Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store.

In a statement given to Reuters, a spokesperson for Open AI was dismissive of the lawsuit, saying:

This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk’s ongoing pattern of harassment.

Musk appears to be of the mind that Apple gives preferential treatment to ChatGPT within the App Store, but this is something which is brought into question by CNBC. The news outlet points out that rival AI tools – including DeepSeek and Perplexity – have taken places at the top of App Store charts, not just ChatGPT.

The lawsuit was something Musk threatened recently in a post on X – a post that attracted the attention of Sam Altman. Musk said:

Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation.

xAI will take immediate legal action.

Altman responding by saying:

This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like.

After filing the lawsuit, Musk took to X in a bitter tone to say: “A million reviews with 4.9 average for @Grok and still Apple refuses to mention Grok on any lists”.

The case is unlikely to conclude quickly as neither side is going to be willing to cede any ground, leaving little room for dialog. It will ultimately be up to the courts to decide, but it feels as thougvh Musk has something of an uphill battle on his hands.

Image credit: Olena ChurilovaDreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Financial sector faces surge in cyber threats

Exaforce brings AI to the security operations center

Human risk and Gen AI-driven data loss top CISO concerns

Google to block sideloading of apps from unverified developers

xAI is suing Apple and OpenAI for anticompetitive behavior

YouTube has been using AI on the sly to enhance creators’ videos

Rise of the robots: RealSense and Nvidia team up on physical AI

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

20 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

UpDownTool lets you move from Windows 11 to Windows 10 in just 5 clicks -- without losing any data

7 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

7 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

6 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Microsoft Recall is bad at filtering sensitive information

5 Comments

Microsoft slowly rolls out a button allowing Windows 10 users to refuse Windows 11

4 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.