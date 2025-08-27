0patch will keep Office 2016 and Office 2019 secure for years after Microsoft abandons them in October

Most people know by now that October will mark the end of free security updates for Windows 10, but that’s not the only Microsoft product that will stop receiving support. In the same month, the software giant will also pull the plug on Microsoft Office 2016 and Office 2019.

Millions of users still rely on these versions at home and in workplaces, but once support stops, they are left with the choice of upgrading or running software that will become increasingly unsafe. To address this, security firm 0patch has announced that it will provide ongoing security fixes for both abandoned Office versions.

RIP Office 2016/Office 2019

Microsoft’s decision to end support for Office 2016 and Office 2019 affects both individuals and organizations.

For Windows 10, some customers can opt into Extended Security Updates, although this adds ongoing costs. For Office 2016 and 2019, there will be no such option. That means anyone who wants to keep using Office securely after October 2025 is expected to either purchase Office 2024 or subscribe to a Microsoft 365 plan

Both routes add new expenses and force unwelcome changes on to users who may be perfectly happy with their existing setup.

Installing and configuring new Office versions, adapting to interface changes, and adjusting integrations with other software all create disruption.

Beyond that, there are growing concerns about confidentiality, since both cloud and on-premises Microsoft 365 versions now send user data to Microsoft’s AI systems. For some organizations, this raises important questions around privacy and national security.

Pricing worries

Cost is another big issue, with Office LTSC 2024 costing businesses about $500 for the Standard edition or $700 for Professional Plus. Home users will need to shell out $149.99 for the Home edition or $249.99 for Home & Business.

Microsoft 365 Business Standard costs $150 per user per year, Microsoft 365 Personal is $99.99 per year, and Family is $129.99 per year.

These numbers quickly climb when applied across multiple users or large organizations.

0patch, which has already announced plans to support Windows 10 after its end of life, has announced that it will “security-adopt” Office 2016 and 2019 at the same time. That means providing small, memory-applied fixes for critical vulnerabilities discovered after Microsoft ends support.

These “micropatches” are designed to be unobtrusive, applying instantly without restarts or reboots, so users can continue working without interruption. If a patch causes issues, it can be easily removed.

The company has been following this model for years. It stepped in for Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, multiple Windows 10 versions, Windows Server 2012, and Office 2010 and 2013. It has even rolled out fixes for 0day vulnerabilities faster than Microsoft, sometimes weeks faster.

Affordable

0patch isn’t providing support out of the goodness of its heart of course. Users will have to pay for the service, but it’s decently priced.

0patch licenses come in two paid plans. The Pro plan, aimed at individuals and small businesses, costs €24.95 (plus tax) per computer, per year. The Enterprise plan, priced at €34.95 (plus tax) per computer, per year, adds features like central management, group policies, and single sign-on for larger organizations.

Both plans include access to patches for Office, Windows, 0day vulnerabilities, “wontfix” flaws, and select third-party products.

You can find out more about what 0patch offers here.

What do you think about 0patch stepping in for Office 2016/2019 after October 2025? Let us know in the comments.