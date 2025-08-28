Tesla teams up with DeepSeek and ByteDance to introduce a new AI assistant in China

Gizmochina reports that Tesla has launched a new AI-powered voice assistant in China, in a bid to strengthen its position in the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

The feature, called “Hey Tesla,” was developed with local partners DeepSeek and ByteDance and gives drivers natural voice control over navigation, media, and cabin functions.

The system uses ByteDance’s Doubao large language model for practical commands such as setting routes, adjusting air conditioning, and controlling entertainment.

DeepSeek’s chatbot handles the conversational side of things, including news, weather updates, and small talk.

Both models are hosted on ByteDance’s Volcano Engine cloud platform, which processes requests in real time through an encrypted API.

Hey Tesla

The assistant debuted with the new six-seat Model Y L SUV, which went on sale in China this month.

Unlike older Tesla models in China that require pressing a steering wheel button, the Model Y L responds to a wake phrase. Drivers can activate the assistant by saying “Hey Tesla” or by setting a custom word for hands-free use.

Domestic carmakers such as BYD, Nio, and Xpeng already offer advanced voice assistants, giving them an edge in customer experience. In working with DeepSeek and ByteDance, Tesla hopes to match those capabilities and appeal more directly to Chinese buyers.

BMW has taken a similar approach by adopting Alibaba’s QWen language model for its own Chinese lineup.

As we reported last week, the global AI in-car assistant market is set to take off massively in the coming years, growing from $6.9 billion in 2024 to $15.8 billion by 2031.

What do you think about Tesla’s new voice assistant in China? Let us know in the comments.

