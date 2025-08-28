Typepad is closing down, move fast to save your content!

Out of the blue, Typepad has announced that it is closing down. The stalwart blogging service says it was a "difficult decision to discontinue” operations, but does not give any details about the reasons behind it.

Users of Typepad have a little over a month until the service is gone forever, and anyone who would like to preserve their writing is urged to export their content.

In a blog entitled “Typepad is shutting down”, the team makes the announcement by saying: “We have made the difficult decision to discontinue Typepad, effective September 30, 2025”.

Having launched in the same year as WordPress, Typepad failed to maintain its popularity. Five years ago, it became impossible to sign up for a new Typepad account, but anyone who already had one was able to continue using it and gain access to support.

Only this month – back on August 1, there was a period of downtime for planned maintenance, so even that recently it seems that things were running as normal. We may never get to find out exactly what went wrong, or. What proved to be the final straw, but the closure will disappoint a lot of people regardless of the reasons behind it.

So while it was clear that Typepad was not going to be expanding into new territory, there was no real indication that it was planning to close down. And, unless something incredibly dramatic happens over the next month, this is a full, permanent shutdown.

More than this, all content will be removed and exporting will not be possible after September 30, so the advice is to move quickly.

The blog post explains how to export content:

What Does This Mean for You? After September 30, 2025, access to Typepad – including account management, blogs, and all associated content – will no longer be available. Your account and all related services will be permanently deactivated. Please note that after this date, you will no longer be able to access or export any blog content. What Do You Need to Do? If you need to retain your content, please export your content before September 30, 2025. After this date, your content will no longer be accessible to you and will not be available for export. You can find more information on exporting here. Refunds & Final Billing Effective August 31, 2025, we will no longer charge you for services.

If you have made a recent payment, we will attempt to issue a prorated refund to the payment method on file.

to the payment method on file. Please verify that your payment method on file is up to date to ensure successful refund processing. Have Questions or Need Assistance? If you have any questions, please refer to our Frequently Asked Questions page here. If you have any additional questions or need help, please open a ticket at Help > New Ticket from your Typepad account. We truly appreciate your business and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for being a valued customer.

The closure marks the end of an era, although there is still – presumably – a chance that someone will step in with funds to keep things afloat. That said, it is not clear whether funding (or lack thereof) is the reason for the closure, so it may be completely inconsequential if there are any interested buyers.

So with Typepad waving us farewell, do you have and fond memories of the platform? For a lot of people, the service offered the first taste of modern blogging – do you count yourself in that number?

And if you are still an active user of Typepad, where do you intend to take your writing now?

Image credit: videoflow/depositphotos.com