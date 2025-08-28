Your Android phone will soon be able to auto-open apps when installation completes

No Comments
Auto-open Google Play

When you install an app, the chances are that you’re going to want to fire up straight away. To help with this, Google is in the process of rolling out a handy auto-open feature to Android users.

If this sounds familiar, that is because it is something Google was spotted working on back in the second half of last year. You would have been forgiven for thinking that the company had forgotten about it, but the auto-open toggle is back.

You may not be interested in the feature, so you will be pleased to hear that it is not enabled by default. It is a toggle that is available on an app-by-app basis during the installation process – so you can start the download/installation, and while this is happening you can flick the toggle from the same screen to save having to manually launch the app when installation finishes.

X user AssembleDebug shared the news saying:

The "Auto-open when ready" feature is rolling out more widely in the Google Play Store

This feature allows you to automatically open the app after it is installed. It is turned off by default and you see this option only when you hit the Install button.

It almost goes without saying that Google’s own Pixel devices are getting preferential treatment when it comes to gaining access to this toggle, but Google’s own Pixel devices are getting preferential treatment when it comes to gaining access to this toggle.

Despite what you might expect, however, flicking the toggle to the active position does not mean that the app launches the moment installation is complete. Instead there is a countdown timer of five seconds so you have a chance to back out and change your mind if you want.

For some people, the timer will be an annoyance, but the auto-open feature remains useful. It is easy to imagine a hefty download – for a game for example – taking so long to complete that a user starts doing something else such as browsing social media... and promptly gets distracted and forgets what was happening in the background.

The notification and timer serves as a reminder that the download is complete, and gives an opportunity to choose between immediately launching or finishing off whatever proved to be the distraction.

It is not clear if what is rolling out is the final design for the auto-open toggle, so it could still change in the coming weeks – or months, if recent Google delays are anything to go by.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Your Android phone will soon be able to auto-open apps when installation completes

Typepad is closing down, move fast to save your content!

Concealing cyberattacks risks penalties and harms trust

Tesla teams up with DeepSeek and ByteDance to introduce a new AI assistant in China

More than half of developers think AI codes better than humans

Google Translate is ready to take on Duolingo with new language learning tools

Samsung to launch Project Infinity XR headset in Korea in October, with global rollout to follow

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

24 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

7 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

6 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Microsoft Recall is bad at filtering sensitive information

5 Comments

Microsoft slowly rolls out a button allowing Windows 10 users to refuse Windows 11

4 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.

Regional iGaming Content