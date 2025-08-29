How much is your privacy at risk from wearable devices?

No Comments

Wearable devices have brought us numerous benefits in recent years, allowing us to understand our health and fitness level better and encouraging a more active lifestyle. But are they also putting our privacy at risk?

A new report from vpnMentor takes a look into what information wearable devices are collecting. It also investigates how that data is being used, shared and, in some cases, monetized.

The study finds that 90 percent of 117 wearable devices checked -- from 33 major brands, including Apple, Fitbit, Samsung and Huawei -- monitor health and wellness metrics, making this the most widely tracked data category. 63 percent of the devices analyzed also record location data either through built-in GPS or connected GPS via a smartphone.

Of the major wearable brands analyzed 23 percent explicitly share or sell personal data to marketing partners or third-party advertisers, while 55 percent of these brands share de-identified biometric data with outside researchers.

While the number of steps you’ve taken or your heart rate may not be too useful for cybercriminals, misuse of the data could potentially lead to targeted advertising, phishing attacks, or even blackmail.

Location data is a bigger potential issue as it could prove to be extremely invasive and even put people’s safety at risk. For example, back in 2018, Strava -- a fitness app which shows the aggregated activity data of its users in a global heatmap -- unintentionally revealed the location of secret US army bases in Afghanistan and Syria.

Many wearable technology companies say they don’t sell your data, some still share your information (even if it is sometimes anonymized) with service providers, research groups, or advertisers. Of the 33 major wearable brands analyzed, seven companies explicitly share or sell personal data to marketing partners or third-party advertisers. These are Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Amazfit, Meta Quest, Ray-Ban Meta, and Tile/Life360. On the other hand Google explicitly declares it won’t to use health data for advertising, and Apple shares data only with user permission.

Krista Reyes, cybersecurity researcher at vpnMentor, writes on the company’s blog:

Current regulations, like HIPAA, provide strong protections for health data in clinical settings. However, their protection should be extended to cover consumer wearables as well, thus ensuring the same privacy and security standards for all health data.

As for consumers, we suggest you choose brands that offer clear opt-out options, undergo regular privacy audits, and follow strict data minimization policies -- collecting only the data necessary for their services and limiting sharing with third-parties.

By pushing for these measures, we can balance the benefits of wearable technology with stronger privacy protections, empowering users to maintain control over their personal health information in an increasingly connected world.

You can read more on the vpnMentor site.

Do you have a wearable device? Do you know what data it’s collecting? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Luke Chesser/Unsplash

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How much is your privacy at risk from wearable devices?

The passwords most likely to get you hacked

Why the traditional SOC model needs to evolve [Q&A]

Alibaba launches new open-source tool that turns photos into video

Your Android phone will soon be able to auto-open apps when installation completes

Typepad is closing down, move fast to save your content!

Concealing cyberattacks risks penalties and harms trust

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

25 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

Google makes cheaper YouTube Premium Lite available more widely

7 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

6 Comments

Opera files antitrust complaint against Microsoft in Brazil, alleging unfair browser restrictions on Windows

5 Comments

Microsoft Recall is bad at filtering sensitive information

5 Comments

Microsoft slowly rolls out a button allowing Windows 10 users to refuse Windows 11

4 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

Regional iGaming Content

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.