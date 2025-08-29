This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

Windows 10 is edging ever nearer towards the end of its support period, which means no more security patches or updates for millions of PCs. Users will either need to run their systems without protection or upgrade to Windows 11, which has more demanding hardware requirements.

For many older laptops and desktops, Windows 11 is not an option, and this is where Linuxfx comes in. Just updated to version 11.25.09 “NOBLE”, the latest version of the Windows-style Linux distribution offers a familiar environment that runs faster on aging machines.

Linuxfx mirrors the look and feel of Windows 10 and 11, right down to the Start menu, taskbar, control panel, and desktop icons.

The new release is based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, providing a solid foundation with five years of free updates. KDE Plasma provides the desktop platform, and is quick and highly customizable while keeping the Windows-style layout.

Version 11.25.09 brings a broad list of changes. A new Redsand theme has been added, designed for both Windows 10 and 11 styles. The operating system now ships with kernel 6.14.0-29, offering advanced hardware support across both legacy BIOS and modern EFI systems.

More than 1GB of package updates are included, so the system is up to date from the start.

Software support has also expanded. Wine Stable comes bundled with improvements for running .exe and .msi files. There’s built-in Android support with the PlayStore and OpenGL for gaming.

Microsoft Teams and Oracle Java 24 are pre-installed, while the system also ships with MissionCenter 0.6.2 for monitoring, Hardinfo 2.8 for system details, and 4K Video Download+ for media.

PowerTools has been updated to version 1.8, and unlike previous releases it no longer requires a license key. The suite includes Windows-style system utilities and now works in full in the free edition.

For users who want more, it’s possible to unlock Pro features in Linuxfx through a donation, gaining access to extras such as seamless OneDrive integration with a graphical interface, native Active Directory support, and enhanced AI tools.

Lower demands than Windows 11

The hardware requirements for the OS remain modest, with only 2GB of RAM and a dual-core 64-bit CPU needed, although 4GB is recommended.

Compared to Windows 11, which sets higher demands and limits older systems, Linuxfx allows aging hardware to stay useful without cutting security or features.

As Windows 10 reaches its end of life, Linuxfx 11.25.09 is certainly an option for users who want a desktop that feels familiar but doesn’t require the purchasing of new hardware.

It keeps the style of Windows while removing common frustrations such as forced restarts and heavy background tracking. You can download Linuxfx 11.25.09 “NOBLE” here.

What do you think about Linuxfx as a Windows alternative? Let us know in the comments.