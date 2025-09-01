Linux Lite 7.6 is the perfect Windows 11 alternative for older PCs

Linux Lite has released version 7.6, an update to the superb Ubuntu-based distribution aimed at Windows users seeking a simple Linux alternative. If you’re using aging hardware or just fed up with Windows 11, this might be the lightweight Linux distro you’ve been waiting for.

Arriving as Microsoft moves toward ending Windows 10 support, the release introduces a new community-driven Wiki for documentation alongside updates to default applications and desktop tools.

Linux Lite 7.6 runs the Xfce desktop and continues its focus on ease of use, offering an office suite, media players and everyday applications.

The new version comes with an updated Lite Welcome tool, Lite Upgrade, new themes, and the Papirus icon set paired with Roboto Regular font. LibreOffice has been updated to version 25.8.1.

Linux Lite Wiki

The new Wiki replaces the old static manual with a much better, community-editable platform which will allow users to contribute their own guides and troubleshooting tips. Developers acknowledge a Chrome warning banner on the Wiki but note that functionality remains entirely unaffected beyond that.

The distribution supports UEFI systems, and while Secure Boot is technically supported, the team advises disabling it for smoother installation.

With its Windows-like layout and light system requirements, Linux Lite remains targeted at those moving away from Microsoft’s desktop OS and for those on older hardware it could be a godsend.

Linux Lite 7.6 is available to download now from here.

What do you think about Linux Lite, especially as an alternative to Windows 11? Let us know in the comments.

