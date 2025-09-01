Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

Microsoft is of the opinion that Windows 11 25H2 – the next big update for Windows 11 – is ready for public consumption. Although the update has not yet been given a full, formal release, it is now available as a public preview.

This means that Windows Insiders signed up to the Release Preview channel. However, Microsoft is yet to confirm just when the update will be made available to everyone. At the moment the company is not being any more specific than referring to “general availability later this calendar year”.

The fact that Windows 11 25H2 has hit the Release Preview channel is both exciting and disappointing. For starters it means that Microsoft believes that the update is finished. This in turn means that – barring the discovery of anything serious in the coming weeks – what is now available to Windows Insiders is the final version of the update that everyone will get.

But there is disappointment. Although this is a “feature update” (the name Microsoft uses for its big annual updates to Windows 11), it is far from being a thrilling update; there are no massive changes or additions, but that is not stopping Microsoft from hyping it up.

What may be surprising to some is that this is a small update in terms of download size. This is because many of the changes have already been put in place, but just need to be enabled – hence referring to the Windows 11 25H2 update as being an “enablement package”.

Writing on the Windows Blog, the Windows Insider Program Team says:

Windows 11, version 25H2 will be delivered as an enablement package (eKB). This means that Windows 11, version 24H2 and version 25H2 use a shared servicing branch. It also means that they also share the same new features and enhancements delivered through our continuous innovation efforts. Windows 11, version 25H2 also includes some feature removals such as PowerShell 2.0 and Windows Management Instrumentation command-line (WMIC). And for our commercial customers, Windows 11, version 25H2 includes the ability for IT admins to remove select pre-installed Microsoft Store apps via Group Policy/MDM CSP on Enterprise/EDU devices. For more details on Windows 11, version 25H2, see this blog post.

Moving to Windows 11 25H2

Having a shared service branch with Windows 11 24H2 is important. Sharing the same source code (up to a point, of course), Microsoft says that there should be no ideas with compatibility, although this is something that remains to be tested out in the wild.

While the Windows 11 25H2 update is available now, it is not being forced upon anyone. Microsoft explains:

Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel can install Windows 11, version 25H2 via our “seeker” experience in Windows Update. This means if you are an Insider currently in the Release Preview Channel on a PC that meets the Windows 11 hardware requirements, you can go to Settings and Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 11, version 25H2 if you want. Once you update your PC to Windows 11, version 25H2, you will continue to automatically receive new servicing updates through Windows Update (the typical monthly update process). For instructions on how to join the Windows Insider Program and join your PC to the Release Preview Channel, click here.

Microsoft also points out that commercial customers that are enrolled in the Windows Insider Program for Business can begin validating Windows 11, version 25H2 on PCs in their organizations via Windows Update for Business (WUfB) and Windows Server Update Service (WSUS).

And if you are looking for Windows 11 25H2 ISOs, look no further than this download page.