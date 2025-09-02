Ashampoo releases Photo Organizer Pro 26 with enhanced sorting and support for large collections

Ashampoo has released Photo Organizer Pro 26, an updated version of its photo management software.

The program handles large image collections across local storage and cloud services and new features in this release include support for WebDAV, a classic folder tree view, batch processing for keywords and locations, and an improved import function with duplicate detection.

SEE ALSO: GIMP 3.1.4 is here -- the best free Photoshop alternative gains link and vector layers

The application combines both automated functions and manual organization tools. It can assess photo focus, group series of images, and suggest top-quality photos based on capture data.

It also provides options for editing and managing metadata, including support for XMP sidecars.

Users can sort photos by camera details, location, or rating, and create smart albums based on chosen criteria.

Photo Organizer Pro 26 works with local drives as well as services such as OneDrive, Dropbox, and other WebDAV-compatible platforms.

Get Photo Organizer Pro 26 now

It is available for Windows, macOS, and Android. The software displays photos directly from storage without requiring an import, allowing files to remain in their original locations.

Batch features are included for tasks such as renaming, applying keywords, or adjusting photo locations.

Duplicate detection helps identify and remove identical files, while tools for lossless rotation and mirroring preserve image quality during adjustments.

A theater mode provides a full-screen display for reviewing photos without interface elements.

The program supports all of the major formats including JPG, PNG, WebP, and RAW files from camera models such as Canon CR2 and Nikon NEF.

Fast culling options are available to filter out unwanted images, and geolocation data can be displayed on maps.

Photo Organizer Pro 26 is available now priced at $18 (down from $50). There’s a free 14-day trial available for it too.

What do you think about Ashampoo Photo Organizer Pro 26? Let us know in the comments.