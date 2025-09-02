Ashampoo releases Photo Organizer Pro 26 with enhanced sorting and support for large collections

No Comments

Ashampoo has released Photo Organizer Pro 26, an updated version of its photo management software.

The program handles large image collections across local storage and cloud services and new features in this release include support for WebDAV, a classic folder tree view, batch processing for keywords and locations, and an improved import function with duplicate detection.

SEE ALSO: GIMP 3.1.4 is here -- the best free Photoshop alternative gains link and vector layers

The application combines both automated functions and manual organization tools. It can assess photo focus, group series of images, and suggest top-quality photos based on capture data.

It also provides options for editing and managing metadata, including support for XMP sidecars.

Users can sort photos by camera details, location, or rating, and create smart albums based on chosen criteria.

Photo Organizer Pro 26 works with local drives as well as services such as OneDrive, Dropbox, and other WebDAV-compatible platforms.

Get Photo Organizer Pro 26 now

It is available for Windows, macOS, and Android. The software displays photos directly from storage without requiring an import, allowing files to remain in their original locations.

Batch features are included for tasks such as renaming, applying keywords, or adjusting photo locations.

Duplicate detection helps identify and remove identical files, while tools for lossless rotation and mirroring preserve image quality during adjustments.

A theater mode provides a full-screen display for reviewing photos without interface elements.

The program supports all of the major formats including JPG, PNG, WebP, and RAW files from camera models such as Canon CR2 and Nikon NEF.

Fast culling options are available to filter out unwanted images, and geolocation data can be displayed on maps.

Photo Organizer Pro 26 is available now priced at $18 (down from $50). There’s a free 14-day trial available for it too.

What do you think about Ashampoo Photo Organizer Pro 26? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ashampoo releases Photo Organizer Pro 26 with enhanced sorting and support for large collections

Over half of UK SMEs set to adopt AI in the next year

Dolby Vision 2 could make dark TV scenes finally watchable

New fully open and transparent large language model launches -- it’s Swiss, of course

'The deal ESPN and Disney don't want you to know about': $4.99 gives you 24 hours of unlimited Sling Orange

GIMP 3.1.4 is here -- the best free Photoshop alternative gains link and vector layers

Windows 11 gains clipboard sharing with Android devices

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

25 Comments

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Microsoft Recall is bad at filtering sensitive information

5 Comments

Microsoft slowly rolls out a button allowing Windows 10 users to refuse Windows 11

4 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

4 Comments

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

Regional iGaming Content

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.