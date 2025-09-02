Do Americans dream of AI?

2 Comments

Artificial intelligence is making its way into more and more areas of our lives and it seems that includes our dreams.

New research from Amerisleep.com, shows that one in five Americans have dreamed about AI and 16 percent are doing so several times a month. While these dreams may reflect curiosity, some reveal anxieties about the role of technology.

There are generational differences, with Gen Z showing the most openness to AI influencing their sleep, with many willing to let it reprogram nightmares or enhance creativity. In contrast, older generations overwhelmingly reject giving AI control of their subconscious.

The findings show 93 percent of AI dreamers report ChatGPT-related nightmares, with ‘doomscrollers’ being 31 percent more likely to have AI nightmares.

This research highlights how technology is no longer confined to waking hours and is now woven into our subconscious thoughts, anxieties, and hopes.

“Dreams reflect our deepest thoughts and emotions, and it’s not surprising that AI has started appearing there,” says Amerisleep.com sleep coach April Mayer. “For younger generations, especially, AI became a daily companion. That naturally extends into their subconscious, but it also raises important questions about anxiety, control, and the role technology plays in our inner lives.”

While 74 percent of Americans say they would not let AI generate or alter their dreams, 35 percent of Gen Z say they would use AI to reduce anxiety, boost creativity, or improve well-being. In addition two in five Americans would allow AI to record and analyze their dreams.

Among tips offered for better sleep in the AI era the report suggests limiting doomscrolling before bed as negative online content can fuel tech-related nightmares. You should also create a digital cutoff, turning off devices at least 30 minutes before sleep. The report also suggests journalling your thoughts -- writing down worries can prevent them from resurfacing in dreams.

Mayer adds, “Nightmares about AI, particularly tools like ChatGPT, show how quickly new technologies can shape cultural anxieties. Just as past generations dreamed of nuclear war or alien invasions, today’s fears take the form of robots, automation, and job loss.”

You can read more on the Amerisleep blog. Have you dreamed about AI? Do let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Nubelson Fernandes/Unsplash

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 11 gains clipboard sharing with Android devices

Firefox is finally getting MKV playback support

Do Americans dream of AI?

Google Maps in Android 16 is getting an amazing Live Updates feature

Google hits out at ‘entirely false’ claims of a major Gmail security issue

YouTube gets tougher with Premium Family plan restrictions

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

25 Comments

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Microsoft Recall is bad at filtering sensitive information

5 Comments

Microsoft slowly rolls out a button allowing Windows 10 users to refuse Windows 11

4 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

4 Comments

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

Regional iGaming Content

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.