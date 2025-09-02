Do Americans dream of AI?

Artificial intelligence is making its way into more and more areas of our lives and it seems that includes our dreams.

New research from Amerisleep.com, shows that one in five Americans have dreamed about AI and 16 percent are doing so several times a month. While these dreams may reflect curiosity, some reveal anxieties about the role of technology.

There are generational differences, with Gen Z showing the most openness to AI influencing their sleep, with many willing to let it reprogram nightmares or enhance creativity. In contrast, older generations overwhelmingly reject giving AI control of their subconscious.

The findings show 93 percent of AI dreamers report ChatGPT-related nightmares, with ‘doomscrollers’ being 31 percent more likely to have AI nightmares.

This research highlights how technology is no longer confined to waking hours and is now woven into our subconscious thoughts, anxieties, and hopes.

“Dreams reflect our deepest thoughts and emotions, and it’s not surprising that AI has started appearing there,” says Amerisleep.com sleep coach April Mayer. “For younger generations, especially, AI became a daily companion. That naturally extends into their subconscious, but it also raises important questions about anxiety, control, and the role technology plays in our inner lives.”

While 74 percent of Americans say they would not let AI generate or alter their dreams, 35 percent of Gen Z say they would use AI to reduce anxiety, boost creativity, or improve well-being. In addition two in five Americans would allow AI to record and analyze their dreams.

Among tips offered for better sleep in the AI era the report suggests limiting doomscrolling before bed as negative online content can fuel tech-related nightmares. You should also create a digital cutoff, turning off devices at least 30 minutes before sleep. The report also suggests journalling your thoughts -- writing down worries can prevent them from resurfacing in dreams.

Mayer adds, “Nightmares about AI, particularly tools like ChatGPT, show how quickly new technologies can shape cultural anxieties. Just as past generations dreamed of nuclear war or alien invasions, today’s fears take the form of robots, automation, and job loss.”

You can read more on the Amerisleep blog. Have you dreamed about AI? Do let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Nubelson Fernandes/Unsplash