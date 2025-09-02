Dolby Vision 2 could make dark TV scenes finally watchable

Dolby Laboratories has introduced Dolby Vision 2, a new version of its picture technology designed for modern televisions. The announcement includes support from Hisense, which will be the first manufacturer to adopt the format, and CANAL+, which confirmed it will deliver content in Dolby Vision 2.

Dolby Vision was first introduced over ten years ago as a high dynamic range format. Dolby said the updated version is intended to reflect changes in display capabilities and to provide new creative tools. It described the release as part of its broader efforts to improve picture quality across entertainment devices.

"We've reached an inflection point where TV technology has dramatically changed while artists continue to demand even more innovative tools," said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. "Dolby Vision 2 redefines how we think of Dolby Vision to unleash the full capabilities of modern TVs while giving artists unprecedented opportunities to push their creative boundaries further than ever before."

Dolby Vision 2 Image Engine

The update is built around a redesigned image engine. Dolby said this engine, combined with its existing content ecosystem, allows televisions to show more detail from supported material. Content available in Dolby Vision already includes films, television series, live sports, and games.

Content Intelligence is a new feature set designed to adjust images according to both the content and the viewing environment.

Dolby said it includes Precision Black, intended to improve clarity in darker scenes, Light Sense, which adapts to ambient light, and specific enhancements for sport and gaming.

The company also introduced new tone-mapping options. With televisions capable of higher brightness and color performance, Dolby said the system enables content creators to make fuller use of these features while retaining creative control.

Dolby Vision 2 extends the format with Authentic Motion, a tool that gives creators more control over motion in individual scenes. The company said this goes beyond conventional HDR features by linking artistic choices more closely to playback on consumer devices.

There will be two product levels. Dolby Vision 2 Max will be available on high-end televisions with additional features, while Dolby Vision 2 will provide the core functions on a wider range of sets.

Hisense confirmed that it will introduce televisions supporting the new format, including RGB-MiniLED models powered by MediaTek Pentonic 800 chips.

"This represents exactly the kind of innovation Hisense customers expect from premium television experiences," said Sonny Ming, GM of Hisense TV Product Marketing. "Dolby Vision 2 jointly with Hisense RGB-MiniLED Technology, can not only deliver dramatically astonishing picture, but also increase the potential of TVs with ultra-wide color and ultra-high brightness, which haven't been possible until today."

CANAL+ also announced that it will support Dolby Vision 2 across films, series, and live sport.

"This partnership with Dolby reflects CANAL+'s pioneering spirit of innovation. Our commitment to delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to our subscribers remains unwavering. With the launch of Dolby Vision 2 -- across movies, series, and live sports -- that experience reaches breathtaking new heights. Dolby has been a valued partner for many years, and we are proud to be the first media and entertainment group to announce the integration of this new experience for our audience," said Stéphane Baumier, Chief Technology Officer of CANAL+.

