GIMP 3.1.4 is here -- the best free Photoshop alternative gains link and vector layers

When people ask whether Linux can run Photoshop, the answer is usually no. But many users discover that GIMP is not only a capable alternative, it offers features that stand on their own. The latest development release, GIMP 3.1.4, moves closer to the upcoming 3.2 milestone, introducing early versions of two highly requested features, along with a wide range of updates across the full application.

GIMP 3.1.4 marks the second development release leading up to GIMP 3.2 and adds link layers and vector layers, both designed for non-destructive editing.

Link layers let users connect external image files, such as SVG graphics, and have changes reflected instantly inside GIMP projects. This approach means you can scale or rotate linked files without damaging their quality. The feature dates back to 2020 but is now ready for wider testing.

Vector layers, also part of the roadmap, allow paths to be converted into editable layers with customizable stroke and fill, and adjustments remain crisp no matter how the shapes are transformed. Although the groundwork for this feature was laid nearly two decades ago, it has now matured into a usable tool and will be improved further with feedback from the community.

GIMP filters

Another addition is the GEGL Filter Browser, created by a Google Summer of Code student, which offers a detailed catalogue of filters and operations, including those registered by GIMP itself, to make discovery easier for both users and plug-in developers.

There’s MyPaint Brushes 2 support for artists who rely on brush dynamics, bringing more natural stroke simulation that accounts for zoom and rotation. Over 20 new brushes are included, from arrows to posterizing effects. A new Gain slider also mimics stylus pressure, useful when painting with a mouse.

The text tool includes shortcut support for bold, italic, and underline formatting directly on canvas. The team also restored or expanded compatibility with several niche image formats, such as Seattle Filmworks and JPEG 2000 variations. TIFF handling has been improved as well, with more reliable blending modes and group layers.

GIMP 3.1.4 tweaks the user experience too, with better system-aware time formatting, dark mode support on macOS, and a redesigned animation playback plug-in.

While this release is aimed primarily at development testers, it gives a good look at what to expect from GIMP 3.2. You can download the release here.

What do you think about the new features in GIMP 3.1.4? Let us know in the comments.