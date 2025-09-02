'The deal ESPN and Disney don't want you to know about': $4.99 gives you 24 hours of unlimited Sling Orange

Sling TV has announced a new subscription option designed to give viewers short-term access to live sports and entertainment.

The company rolled out the new $4.99 Sling Orange Day Pass today, which provides 24 hours of streaming without contracts, bundles or hidden fees. The announcement comes as the college football season begins, a time when fans often look for affordable ways to watch major games.

The Day Pass is described as the first of its kind in live TV streaming. Alongside the $4.99 daily option, Sling is offering a Weekend Pass for $9.99 and a Week Pass for $14.99. Each provide instant access to Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Disney Channel, TBS, CNN, Comedy Central and other popular networks.

“This is the deal ESPN and Disney don’t want you to know about,” said Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president of product and operations at Sling TV. “They’re charging $30 a month for games people used to get without paying more. Sling isn’t playing that game. We’re giving subscribers what they actually want: access to TV, for the entire day, five bucks and zero strings.”

The company said its passes represent a break from expensive, long-term subscriptions.

“EchoStar has a long track record of fighting for its customers,” Van Sickel said. “We introduced ad-skipping technology with DISH TV, we were there first to offer live streaming TV with Sling, we led the charge to bring local channels to satellite TV, and we have always negotiated with programmers to keep consumer costs as low as possible. Our Day, Weekend and Week Pass subscriptions are just another way we’re fighting to bring customers the programming they want with the flexibility they deserve.”

Sling Day Pass

Since launching in August, Sling reported that Day Pass subscriptions have “quickly gained traction and popularity,” saying that fans are looking for value and flexibility.

The company positions the move as a challenge to the streaming industry’s reliance on monthly pricing and bundled packages.

Each pass includes both live and on-demand programming. Sling lists potential uses ranging from watching a single football game to catching up on a series or hosting a weekend movie marathon.

The company stresses that no long-term contracts are required, and bills are limited to the chosen pass.

By offering short-term subscriptions, Sling aims to highlight a different approach to streaming, one it says puts choice back into the hands of consumers.

