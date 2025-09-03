Proactive agents bring AI to data analysis teams

Data insights platform WisdomAI is launching a new Proactive Agents feature that aims to supplement data analysis teams with the ability to proactively learn, monitor metrics, detect anomalies, prepare analysis, and execute decisions, allowing humans to focus on strategy and judgment.

“Data analysts have long been the gatekeepers to insights -- but they’re hard to scale, and no company can hire unlimited analysts,” says Soham Mazumdar, CEO and co-founder of WisdomAI. “Proactive Agents change that. They act as AI teammates that scale your data team’s capacity, increase productivity across the organization, and democratize access to analyst-grade work. Every employee can now benefit from the kind of monitoring and analysis that used to require dedicated headcount.”

Powered by WisdomAI’s Knowledge Fabric the agents autonomously scan and analyze every key performance indicator, detect meaningful deviations, conduct in-depth analysis to explain why changes occurred, and deliver human-readable narrative summaries that prioritize what matters for business outcomes.

Proactive Agents independently learn from every analysis or anomaly observed by them, other agents, or humans, and detect frequently repeated patterns. They can also track and analyze metrics and trends in the background without manual queries, learning from historical patterns and adapting to new trends and seasonal variations.

They’re able to rank changes by business impact, ensuring decision-makers focus only on what truly matters instead of being overwhelmed by every fluctuation. Complex patterns are transformed into concise, actionable alerts and feeds, complete with charts, SQL queries, and recommended next steps for immediate sharing.

You can find out more and request a demo on the WisdomAI site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com