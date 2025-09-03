This stunning Apple Vision Pro concept brings Siri to life

Siri, Apple’s digital assistant, has struggled to make the same emotional connection as newer AI platforms, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This is in part because users only interact with it through soundwaves or voice prompts.

Designer Ben Geskin thinks a new visual identity could change that, and shared his reimagined Siri concept on Threads.

His design aims to make the assistant warmer and easier to trust, especially in Apple’s Vision Pro environment.

For Vision Pro users, Siri currently appears as a glass orb with a glowing waveform. Geskin believes this visual is too impersonal, especially as Apple works to make Siri smarter with AI.

His redesign introduces an avatar that blends Apple’s gradient color scheme with the familiar MacOS Finder face, turning Siri into a digital presence that feels both approachable and recognizable.

“When I shared ideas with my wife about the future of Siri, like a life-size digital human assistant living in your room, she asked: why should it even be human? She suggested Miss Minutes from the Loki series as inspiration. And I loved that.” Geskin explained when revealing the concept, which was spotted by Yanko Design.

“After many iterations, I landed on something simpler, with Apple’s own design elements. The colorful Apple Intelligence gradient + the Face ID icon.”

Giving Siri a face

By drawing from Apple’s existing design language, Geskin kept the concept playful without making it uncanny or unsettling. The idea is that users would no longer be speaking to an abstract glow, but instead to a character that responds with expressions and presence.

The approach recalls the way Microsoft’s Clippy earned affection from Windows users -- despite its seriously limited functionality -- because it was visible and tangible.

In the same way, a face for Siri could help users feel more connected, even if the underlying assistant remains mostly unchanged.

For now, this redesign only exists as a concept, but Geskin suggests it would be a good move for the tech giant, and the design could expand beyond Vision Pro to other Apple platforms, offering a unified avatar across devices.

You can watch a video of the concept in this video below.

What do you think about Geskin’s Siri concept? Let us know in the comments.