Tycoon phishing kit uses sneaky new techniques to hide malicious links

No Comments

Phishing emails often feature malicious links (URLs) that lead victims to fake websites
where they are infected with harmful software or tricked into giving away personal
information.

There’s a constant battle between security tools getting better at identifying bad links and attackers trying to hide them more effectively. Barracuda has uncovered some of the latest approaches its researchers are seeing in attacks involving the advanced phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) kit, Tycoon.

The analysts have found Tycoon using URL encoding techniques to hide malicious links in attacks leveraging a trusted accounting service. These include inserting a series of invisible spaces into the web address (using the code ‘%20’) to push the malicious part of the link out of sight of security scans, adding odd characters, like a ‘Unicode’ symbol that looks just like a dot but isn’t one, and inserting a hidden email address or special code at the end of the web address.

By using unexpected and unusual codes and symbols and making the visible web address look less suspicious and more like a normal website, the encoding technique is designed to trick security systems and make it harder for recipients and traditional filters to recognize the threat.

Another trick is using the ‘@’ symbol in a web address. Everything before the ‘@’ is treated as ‘user info’ by browsers, so attackers put something that looks reputable and trustworthy in this part, such as ‘office365’. The link’s actual destination comes after the ‘@’.

You can find out more on the Barracuda blog.

Image credit: thodonal/depositphotos.com

Tags: , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Taking a holistic approach to human risk management

This stunning Apple Vision Pro concept brings Siri to life

Tycoon phishing kit uses sneaky new techniques to hide malicious links

You can now use AI backgrounds in WhatsApp video chats

Amazon is killing off Prime Invitee Program and replacing it with Amazon Family

Securing Kubernetes in the enterprise [Q&A]

Google will not be forced to sell Chrome – but it has work to do

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

25 Comments

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Microsoft slowly rolls out a button allowing Windows 10 users to refuse Windows 11

4 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

4 Comments

The Microsoft Store loses the option to disable automatic updates

3 Comments

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

Regional iGaming Content

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.