Windows 10 support costs could top $7 billion

With support for Windows 10 due to end on October 14th, it’s estimated that there will still be over 120 million PCs running the OS still in use by the deadline.

New analysis from Nexthink warns that with the first year of extended support costing $61 per device, organizations could collectively be facing a multi-billion dollar bill.

According to Nexthink analysis of customer endpoints, there has been a 33 percent decrease in Windows 10 devices between 19th May and 1st August. Assuming a further 33 percent reduction by the 14th October, that would leave around 121 million Windows 10 PCs.

Of the 1.4 billion devices powered by Windows, Nexthink estimates that approximately 30 percent are in use by commercial or public sector organizations, equating to around 420 million enterprise Windows devices. The cost of custom Windows 10 support could therefore reach upwards of $7.3bn.

“Windows 11 brings powerful new capabilities, but only if devices and employees are ready to take advantage of them,” says Tim Flower, DEX strategist at Nexthink. “Too often, OS projects are treated as compliance exercises. Instead, they should be planned around the experience, ensuring devices are capable, performance issues are resolved, and employees notice a genuine improvement after the upgrade. With millions of OS migrations still on the horizon in the coming weeks, the priority is not just to move quickly, but to do it in a way that leaves people better off.”

Yet reluctance to move may be understandable as the analysis shows that Windows 11 devices are currently experiencing a higher level of instability, with more frequent system crashes (1.2 percent vs 0.6 percent for Windows 10) and hard resets (9.9 percent vs 8.5 percent for Windows 10). While not unexpected in the early years of a new operating system, the findings highlight how factors such as hardware compatibility, drivers and system configuration can impact the employee experience during an OS migration.

“Every migration comes with teething problems, and what we’re seeing with Windows 11 is no different,” adds Flower. “These issues aren’t necessarily due to Windows itself, but are often linked to the underlying hardware, drivers, or the way systems are deployed. The lesson is that without visibility, IT teams are flying blind and deploying configurations that can be more prone to issues than necessary. With the right insight and tools, IT teams can identify problems early and apply proven best practices, making the transition a genuine improvement for employees rather than a step backwards.”

Recommendations for a smooth transition include, pinpointing remaining Windows 10 devices and assessing their hardware readiness for Windows 11, considering IT resource impact as unsupported OS devices may require more IT support, and avoiding ‘AI FOMO’ by guiding employees on how they can access and use tools like Copilot, improved multitasking, and enhanced UI features.

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos