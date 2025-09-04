How AI agents are reshaping the threat landscape

No Comments

The agentic AI ecosystem, powered by large language models (LLMs), is creating a new class of cybersecurity risks according to a new report.

The study from Radware finds AI agents can act autonomously, access tools and private resources, and interoperate between one another. As enterprises turn to AI agents, there is a need to govern and secure this new emerging layer of digital infrastructure.

Organizations are deploying LLM-powered agents that can reason, invoke tools, and communicate with other agents using emerging protocols. These systems are forming transitive chains of authoritative access to enterprise resources and systems that are difficult to monitor and cannot be secured with traditional protections.

Pascal Geenens. director of cyber threat intelligence at Radware, notes in the report, “We are not entering an AI future; we are already living in it. AI is no longer just a tool; it is a participant in systems, a co-author of code, a decision-maker, and increasingly, an adversary. Business leaders, security architects, and policymakers must adapt to this new reality. The agent economy presents an opportunity no business can afford to overlook. However, success will hinge on implementing it securely, as the risks are not hypothetical. The businesses that thrive will be those capable of delivering a safe, trustworthy agentic experience for their customers.”

Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) enable agents to interact with corporate systems and data, and collaborate with other agent systems. These capabilities introduce new risks and attack surfaces such as prompt injection, tool poisoning and lateral compromise.

Malicious AI platforms are lowering the barrier for cybercrime too, subscription-based tools like XanthoroxAI offer full attack kill chain tooling that allow emerging and experienced actors to improve and automate their attacks.

LLMs can also shorten the window between responsible disclosure and exploit. GPT-4 is able to generate working exploits based on vulnerability descriptions faster than experienced security researchers. This shortens the window for defenders to respond to newly disclosed vulnerabilities and increases the risk of wide-scale attacks.

You can register for a webinar to discuss the findings on September 25th at 11am ET.

Image credit: Napong Rattanaraktiya/Dreamstime.com

Tags: , , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New enterprise browser aimed at securing BYOD and third-party devices

Insider breaches hit 61 percent of enterprises

Linux Mint 22.2 Zara arrives as a long term support release backed until 2029

How AI agents are reshaping the threat landscape

There is finally a version of Instagram for iPad

Netflix now lets you share clips from your favorite shows and movies

Proactive agents bring AI to data analysis teams

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

25 Comments

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

16 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Microsoft slowly rolls out a button allowing Windows 10 users to refuse Windows 11

4 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

4 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

4 Comments

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

Regional iGaming Content

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.