Linux Mint 22.2 Zara arrives as a long term support release backed until 2029

Popular Ubuntu-based distribution Linux Mint has been updated to version 22.2, codenamed Zara. This new long term support version promises updates until 2029.

The login screen has been revised in this build with support for user avatars and a blur effect on panels and dialog boxes.

SEE ALSO: This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

Hypnotix, the IPTV player, gains Theater Mode, which hides controls during playback, and Borderless Mode, which removes window borders and the title bar. The application also now remembers sound volume when switching channels and offers better performance.

Sticky Notes, now renamed Sticky, has been updated with rounded corners, Wayland compatibility, and a d-bus method for reloading notes.

An Android companion app, StyncyNotes, is available on F-Droid, allowing notes to be synced between Linux and Android devices.

A new XApp called Fingwit is included for fingerprint authentication. It supports screensaver unlocks, sudo commands, and administrative applications.

If the home directory is not encrypted, it can also be used for logins. Users with encrypted directories will still need to enter a password at startup.

Linux Mint Themes

The theming system gets an overhaul in this release with patches to libAdwaita for theme support, along with updates to the Mint-Y and Mint-X themes.

Flatpak applications now integrate accent colors through the XDG Desktop Portal. Mint has also introduced a fork of libAdwaita called libAdapta to keep themes compatible.

Additional updates also appear across core applications. Xviewer, for example, now supports configurable colour correction, the WebApp Manager allows editable descriptions, and the file manager has new batch renaming options such as leading zeros and custom enumeration.

Warpinator has been extended with an iOS version.

Visual adjustments have been made to Mint-Y, adding a slight blue tint to its grey tones. The light theme has been altered from #e8e8e8 to #ebebed, while the dark theme is now #222226.

The Software Manager has a revised welcome screen that explains the differences between Flatpak and system packages. The Update Manager now displays a reboot button when needed.

Linux Mint 22.2 runs on the Linux 6.14 kernel through the HWE stack, which expands hardware support, especially for newer AMD processors.

Linux Mint 22.2 Zara comes in a choice of flavors. Cinnamon (the most popular), Xfce (lightweight) and MATE (classic). It can be downloaded here.

What do you think this new version of Mint? Let us know in the comments.