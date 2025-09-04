Netflix now lets you share clips from your favorite shows and movies

Timed to coincide with the release of the second half of season two of Wednesday, Netflix has announced an update to its Moments feature. Introduced last year, Moments gives Netflix a way to “bookmark” a point in a show so you can share it with friends, or just use it as a handy way to jump to a favorite scene.

With the update to Moments, Netflix is now making it possible to define a start and end point for such scenes so you can create shareable clips from thing you have been watching. While the launch is being tied to Wednesday, Netflix uses the announcement to promote KPop Demon Hunters as well.

Netflix points out how popular Moments has been with its users, saying: “Last year, Netflix introduced Moments, a mobile feature that lets you save, relive, and share unforgettable scenes like Wednesday Addams’s viral dance moves or the debut of Saja Boys’ iconic track “Soda Pop,” in KPop Demon Hunters, which now ranks as Netflix’s most popular moment. Whether you’re reliving the demon boy band’s entrance into the K-pop scene or replaying their hit song on loop, it’s clear fans love having a way to hold on to the scenes that stick”.

But it is the new capabilities that are interesting. Being able to share specific sections of a video as a clip is an important advancement, helping to frame and create context for sharing something.

Going on to talk about the update, the streaming video company says:

Alongside the release of Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, Netflix is rolling out an update that lets you set both a starting point and an end point when saving a scene — so you can turn your favorites into full clips to save, relive, and share anytime. When you’re watching on mobile, tap the “Clip” button when you hit a scene you love. Now you’ll see the option to adjust where the scene ends, so you can make the clip as long or as short as you like. Once saved, it’ll live in your “My Netflix” tab, where you can rewatch or share whenever you want.

Are you seeing this in your account? Is it an update you appreciate, or do you think there is still more work to be done? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.