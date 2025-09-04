New enterprise browser aimed at securing BYOD and third-party devices

Check Point is launching a new Enterprise Browser, extending zero trust security to unmanaged devices like BYOD, contractors, and third-party partners.

The new feature, available to Check Point Harmony SASE customers from today, delivers full visibility, granular policy enforcement, and compliance-ready data protection without persistent agents or endpoint ownership.

As hybrid workforces and third-party ecosystems grow, unmanaged devices have become one of the largest security blind spots.

Check Point Enterprise Browser addresses this by transforming unmanaged devices into secure, zero trust–capable endpoints. Built on Chromium, the browser creates an isolated, ephemeral workspace that enforces enterprise-grade controls for the duration of each session and removes all sensitive data once closed.

“Enterprises can no longer afford to choose between productivity and security,” says Amit Bareket, VP of SASE at Check Point. “Check Point Enterprise Browser delivers both. It enables fast, frictionless access for third parties and BYOD users, while giving IT teams stronger control, compliance, and visibility on devices they don’t manage. With the Enterprise Browser for BYOD and Harmony Browse for managed devices, Check Point delivers robust browser security for our customers.”

Key features include enterprise applications and data remaining fully isolated from the underlying OS, and sensitive data automatically erased at session close. There’s also integrated Data Loss Prevention (DLP) which enforces restrictions on upload, download, copy/paste, and printing; apply watermarking to documents and screens.

It verifies device posture (antivirus, OS version, disk encryption) before granting access, without the need to install software. In addition it captures navigation history, screen capture, and full session recording for compliance and forensic investigations. There’s support HIPAA, GDPR, and NIS2 requirements even on untrusted devices.

For businesses this means BYOD and contractor devices become zero trust-compliant endpoints, and safe access can be granted without the need to install agents or other software.

You can find out more on the Check Point site.

Image credit: jpkirakun/depositphotos.com

