There is finally a version of Instagram for iPad

Even Instagram would concede that it has taken too long, but the wait is finally over. Instagram for iPad is real, and it is here right now.

For far too long, the Instagram experience has been based around using the small screen of a mobile, not a tablet. But now, this changes – at least for anyone invested in the world of Apple. Android tablet users will have to wait a little longer.

Quite how and why it has taken so long to get around to producing a version of the Instagram app that is specifically designed for the larger screen of the iPad is anyone’s guess. The company suggests that delay was because of the care taken over getting things just right:

Today, we’re excited to announce we’re bringing Instagram to iPad. People have asked for this for a while, and we’ve taken the time to design an experience that optimizes your favorite parts of Instagram for a bigger screen.

Is there anything new in the app? Actually, there is. Instagram has done more than just convert the iOS app and push out a clone. The focus in the iPad version of the app is Reels; Instagram is of the mind – understandably – that this is where users of larger screen device are likely to spend more time.

The company explains:

Instagram has always been the place where people connect over creativity, and Reels has become a primary way people discover and share entertaining content. With Instagram for iPad, we’ve redesigned the experience to reflect how people use bigger screens today – for lean back entertainment. Now, when you open the app, you’ll drop into Reels, so you can get the entertaining content you love on a bigger screen. You’ll also see Stories at the top, so you can easily connect with the people that matter to you, and messaging is one tap away.

On top of this, Instagram for iPad gains a new Following tab which is used as a way to filter through different types of account with multiple viewing options:

All: Recommended posts and reels from accounts you follow

Recommended posts and reels from accounts you follow Friends: Recommended post and reels from accounts you follow, that follow you back

Recommended post and reels from accounts you follow, that follow you back Latest: Chronological posts and reels from accounts you follow, with the most recent posts appearing first.

Although it is hard to understand why Instagram for iPad took so long to appear, it seems that the slow design and development process paid off. This is a pleasing version of Instagram. The company gives a little detail about the approach is has taken in bringing the app to Apple tablets:

When designing Instagram for iPad, we wanted to take advantage of the bigger screen to give people more features with fewer taps, while keeping it simple. We’ve made it easier to catch up on your messages and notifications with layouts that display both tabs. When you watch reels, you can expand the comments while the reel stays at full size, making it easy to catch up on the best reactions without missing a moment. It’s the Instagram you love, now with more space to play.

Instagram for iPad is available free of charge right now. You need to be running iPadOS 15.1 or later, and you can download it from the App Store