This is what's new and changed in the first new Kodi 22 'Piers' release

It’s been two weeks since the Kodi Foundation rolled out the first alpha release of Kodi 22 'Piers', the latest generation of its hugely popular home theater software.

At the time, it arrived with little fanfare and no details regarding what was new or changed in the release. Finally, though, we now have a detailed breakdown of what's different in this 'significant' update.

The team says: “As you'd expect, it comes with many new features. However, it is also an alpha release, so there's a very good chance that something won't work the way it's intended to. As such, please be aware that installing this will most likely break things -- which is kind of the point of releasing it.”

What's new in Kodi 22 Alpha 1

Video/audio

Upgraded to FFmpeg 7

Audio book chapter support

Movie Versions/Extras full redesign

Movie Sets support setting info and artwork

Better stream selection

Automatic cleaning of cached images/artwork

Blu-ray multi-episode support

New Blu-ray episode selection menu

Blu-ray episodes now have their own progress, media info and artwork

Library import/export now handles Blu-ray episodes

Episode ranges are now supported and shown in the library

Movie Versions/Extras are now supported for Blu-ray discs

PVR

New Recently Added Channels (plus new widget)

New Providers window (requires skin support)

New Custom Timers

Improved channel groups

Improved saved searches

Improved recording functionality

Improved EPG search

1-minute EPG resolution (requires skin support)

Games

Shader support (from Google Summer of Code 2017/2019)

Improved mouse and keyboard support

GUI

Reduced memory usage for single- and dual-channel textures

Improved performance and memory usage on OpenGL and OpenGLES

Improved large texture image quality with better performance on slow devices

Implemented front-to-back rendering for better performance (OpenGL(ES) only)

Network

Improved SMB GUI settings

Support for SMBv2.0 devices lacking SMBv2.1 features such as "large MTU"

Fixed connecting to Windows SMB servers with no password

Drastically improved performance at listing large SMB directories

Platforms

Windows/Xbox Initial Windows ARM64 desktop support Python 3.13 on Windows/Xbox Enabled XAudio2 sink for Windows desktop (was previously only on Xbox) Enhanced Video Super Resolution feature with 10-bit SDR support (Intel and Nvidia) and HDR10 (Nvidia)

Android Enabled file sharing to other apps and players Improved channels on the home page Upgraded to Android 15 Minimum Android version is now 7.0 Android support for 16KB page size

LG webOS New unified media pipeline

Linux HDR passthrough on OpenGL (was previously only on OpenGLES) Support for the Wayland Color Management protocol, therefor supporting HDR on Wayland with compatible compositors Make Kodi work on systems using a Turkish locale



Peripherals

Improved OSMC Remote support

Improved Pulse-Eight CEC Adapter support

Improved Flirc support

Known issues

Scanning for new content will fail if local NFO files are present (fixed for Alpha 2)

if local NFO files are present (fixed for Alpha 2) Filesystems that use milliseconds can trigger a rescan

You can get Alpha 1 from here. Select your platform of choice, and look in the "Prerelease" section.

Photo credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock