Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

1 Comment

This Sunday, September 7th, the UK will test its emergency alert system, sending a message that will cause 4G and 5G mobile phones and tablets to emit a loud siren sound and vibrate for about 10 seconds.

But Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, is warning that fraudsters are likely to exploit the upcoming government test, particularly targeting elderly and vulnerable people who may be confused by the alerts.

"Scammers see events like the emergency alert test as an opportunity to trick people, so there will likely be heightened cyber fraud risks this weekend," Porcar says. "They might send fake text messages claiming to be from the government, requesting you to click on links or provide personal information."

The genuine government alert will clearly state that it's a test and won't ask for any action, payment, or personal details from recipients.

"Vulnerable groups of people are often targeted and at higher risk of being scammed and may be confused about receiving the alert,” Porcar adds. "They may not be familiar with how the emergency alert system works, making them easy targets for fraudsters. If you have older relatives or neighbors, make sure they know what to expect from the real alert and how to spot potential scams."

To stay safe people are advised that scam messages often create a false sense of urgency. The real emergency alert test won't ask you to do anything urgently, especially not clicking links or sharing personal information. You should also be careful with any links in text messages about emergency alerts. Legitimate government communications about the test won't contain links asking you to register, opt out online, or verify your details.

You can find out more about the test, and how to opt out should you want to, on the government site.

Image credit: appleboy/depositphotos.com

Tags: , , , , , , ,
1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Poor data quality is hindering AI adoption

Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds offer tourists near real-time translation on the go

Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

Scrolling support for Google Translate arrives in Circle to Search

Rethinking AppSec for the AI era [Q&A]

Facebook Pokes are back – and your guess is as good as ours

Microsoft fesses up to Windows update that caused UAC prompts

Most Commented Stories

Extended Windows 10 support means ditching your local account for a Microsoft Account

25 Comments

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

16 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Microsoft slowly rolls out a button allowing Windows 10 users to refuse Windows 11

4 Comments

High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to UK online safety rules

4 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

4 Comments

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

Regional iGaming Content

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.