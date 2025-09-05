Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

This Sunday, September 7th, the UK will test its emergency alert system, sending a message that will cause 4G and 5G mobile phones and tablets to emit a loud siren sound and vibrate for about 10 seconds.

But Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, is warning that fraudsters are likely to exploit the upcoming government test, particularly targeting elderly and vulnerable people who may be confused by the alerts.

"Scammers see events like the emergency alert test as an opportunity to trick people, so there will likely be heightened cyber fraud risks this weekend," Porcar says. "They might send fake text messages claiming to be from the government, requesting you to click on links or provide personal information."

The genuine government alert will clearly state that it's a test and won't ask for any action, payment, or personal details from recipients.

"Vulnerable groups of people are often targeted and at higher risk of being scammed and may be confused about receiving the alert,” Porcar adds. "They may not be familiar with how the emergency alert system works, making them easy targets for fraudsters. If you have older relatives or neighbors, make sure they know what to expect from the real alert and how to spot potential scams."

To stay safe people are advised that scam messages often create a false sense of urgency. The real emergency alert test won't ask you to do anything urgently, especially not clicking links or sharing personal information. You should also be careful with any links in text messages about emergency alerts. Legitimate government communications about the test won't contain links asking you to register, opt out online, or verify your details.

You can find out more about the test, and how to opt out should you want to, on the government site.

Image credit: appleboy/depositphotos.com