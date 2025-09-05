Scrolling support for Google Translate arrives in Circle to Search

Google has added an important feature to the popular translation feature of Circle to Search. While the dedicated Google Translate app or web site are perfect for translating between languages in numerous scenarios, Circle to Search provides another means of accessing the handy functionality.

The fact that Circle to Search offers translation is not new – so much so that Google is quick to point out that “translation is one of the most-used features in Circle to Search”. What is new is the ability to translate while scrolling.

Whether you live aboard, travel for work, or take a lot of vacations, being able to understand things written in the local language is priceless. Announcing the new feature for translations, Google says:

Circle to Search is already a great way to get helpful information about anything you see on your Android device. Now, we’re improving translation in Circle to Search, so you can translate as you scroll.

The company makes an unusual concession, admitting that using Circle to Search for translating text was not without problems:

Translation is one of the most-used features in Circle to Search – you can get more context for social posts from creators who speak a different language, or browse menus when you’re booking restaurant reservations while traveling abroad. But until now, you had to restart the translation process every time you scrolled or the content on the screen changed.

Of course, the company is unlikely to point out a problem if it did not have a solution, and this is precisely what the addition of scrolling support is. Google explains:

With this update, the experience is continuous: Simply long-press the home button or navigation bar to start Circle to Search, tap the “Translate” icon and press “scroll and translate.” As you scroll down the page, or even switch apps, the text will continue to translate, so there’s no interruption.

The update will hit “select Samsung devices” first as the rollout gets underway this week. Google has not mentioned any specific handsets, but expect the latest flagships to get it first. In time, it will spread to other Android devices, but there is no word about the timescale.