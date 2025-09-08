Google explains Gemini Apps limits and upgrades for Google AI subscribers

There is much to get frustrated about in relation to AI, not least of which is that there are so many AI tools to choose from. But there is also the fact that each AI app and service has its own limitations, and it can be difficult – or impossible – to know what these limits are until you hit them.

It has been this way with Google Gemini. Google has, until now, been a little fuzzy when it comes to telling users about limits. Being told that the company “may have to cap how much you can use some features” is not very helpful, certainly not very specific. But now Google has published much more detailed information to help users know where they stand.

An article in the Gemini Apps Help Center – as spotted by The Verge – provides a breakdown of usage limits for people with a personal Google Account. The help document explains:

Gemini app access

 Gemini without a Google AI planGemini app in Google AI ProGemini app in Google AI Ultra
Gemini Models
2.5 ProUp to 5 prompts / dayUp to 100 prompts / dayUp to 500 prompts / day
2.5 FlashGeneral access
Context Window
Context size32 thousand1 million
Features
Audio OverviewsUp to 20 audio overviews / day
Deep ResearchUp to 5 reports / month using 2.5 FlashUp to 20 reports / day using 2.5 ProUp to 200 reports / day using 2.5 Pro
Deep Think--Up to 10 prompts / day with a 192 thousand token context window
Image generation & editingUp to 100 images / dayUp to 1,000 images / day
Scheduled actions -Up to 10 active actions at a time
Video generation-Up to 3 videos / day using Veo 3 Fast (preview)Up to 5 videos / day using Veo 3 (preview)
Additional features*Usage limits subject to the selected model
Early access to features-Priority access to some new features

Google goes on to explain Gemini Apps limits, although this is less clear – there are still very vague terms used.

Gemini Apps limits

Gemini Apps has usage limits designed to ensure an optimal experience for everyone. This means we may at times have to cap the number of prompts and conversations you can have, or how much you can use some features, within a specific timeframe. 

The number of prompts you can use before hitting the limit varies and depends on factors like how long and complex your prompts are, the size and number of files you upload, and the length of your conversations with Gemini Apps.

Important: Gemini Apps limits may change. If capacity changes, limits for users without a Pro or Ultra plan may be limited before users with a plan.

Your capacity replenishes regularly, so you can get back to chatting with Gemini Apps soon, or you can upgrade to a higher plan.

Full details are available here.

Image credit: Ardy Dwi Prayoga / Dreamstime.com

