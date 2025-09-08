Google explains Gemini Apps limits and upgrades for Google AI subscribers

There is much to get frustrated about in relation to AI, not least of which is that there are so many AI tools to choose from. But there is also the fact that each AI app and service has its own limitations, and it can be difficult – or impossible – to know what these limits are until you hit them.

It has been this way with Google Gemini. Google has, until now, been a little fuzzy when it comes to telling users about limits. Being told that the company “may have to cap how much you can use some features” is not very helpful, certainly not very specific. But now Google has published much more detailed information to help users know where they stand.

An article in the Gemini Apps Help Center – as spotted by The Verge – provides a breakdown of usage limits for people with a personal Google Account. The help document explains:

Gemini app access

Gemini without a Google AI plan Gemini app in Google AI Pro Gemini app in Google AI Ultra Gemini Models 2.5 Pro Up to 5 prompts / day Up to 100 prompts / day Up to 500 prompts / day 2.5 Flash General access Context Window Context size 32 thousand 1 million Features Audio Overviews Up to 20 audio overviews / day Deep Research Up to 5 reports / month using 2.5 Flash Up to 20 reports / day using 2.5 Pro Up to 200 reports / day using 2.5 Pro Deep Think - - Up to 10 prompts / day with a 192 thousand token context window Image generation & editing Up to 100 images / day Up to 1,000 images / day Scheduled actions - Up to 10 active actions at a time Video generation - Up to 3 videos / day using Veo 3 Fast (preview) Up to 5 videos / day using Veo 3 (preview) Additional features* Usage limits subject to the selected model Early access to features - Priority access to some new features

Google goes on to explain Gemini Apps limits, although this is less clear – there are still very vague terms used.

Gemini Apps limits Gemini Apps has usage limits designed to ensure an optimal experience for everyone. This means we may at times have to cap the number of prompts and conversations you can have, or how much you can use some features, within a specific timeframe. The number of prompts you can use before hitting the limit varies and depends on factors like how long and complex your prompts are, the size and number of files you upload, and the length of your conversations with Gemini Apps. Important: Gemini Apps limits may change. If capacity changes, limits for users without a Pro or Ultra plan may be limited before users with a plan.

Your capacity replenishes regularly, so you can get back to chatting with Gemini Apps soon, or you can upgrade to a higher plan.

Image credit: Ardy Dwi Prayoga / Dreamstime.com