Macally launches dual-mode keyboard and mouse set for Apple devices

No Comments

Macally has announced the release of its first dual-mode keyboard and mouse set designed for Apple devices. It allows users to switch between wired and wireless connections, offering flexibility across Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

The keyboard can connect over Bluetooth or through USB-A and USB-C. It also works independently in wired mode, giving users an option for a direct connection without relying on Bluetooth.

SEE ALSO: Belkin's new UltraCharge collection brings faster Qi2 wireless charging to Apple iPhone and Android

Keyboard and mouse connection

The mouse connects via Bluetooth, supports multi-device pairing, and can switch between up to three devices.

Both devices feature built-in 400mAh rechargeable batteries. The mouse includes a 1600 DPI optical sensor, while the keyboard uses scissor switches intended to provide a quieter typing experience.

The BTUCACPKEYCB Keyboard & Mouse Set is available in silver and space gray finishes.

Macally is selling the combo at an introductory price of $49.99 through Amazon and Macally’s own website, a $10 saving off the usual MSRP of $59.99.

Share your thoughts on Macally’s dual-mode keyboard and mouse set in the comments.

Tags: , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Macally launches dual-mode keyboard and mouse set for Apple devices

Rabbit updates its AI companion device with rabbitOS 2 and new card-based design

Only 37 percent of recruiters prepared for AI’s impact on hiring

Google explains Gemini Apps limits and upgrades for Google AI subscribers

Microsoft to block Outlook Lite installation and will then retire the app forever

The challenge of syncing virtual economies across platforms [Q&A]

Microsoft makes it easier for Windows 11 users to type em and en dashes with keyboard shortcuts

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

16 Comments

Forget Windows 11, Windows 12.2 is the 'next evolution' of Microsoft's OS

15 Comments

Why using a VPN is becoming more important than ever

8 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

7 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

6 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

5 Comments

Microsoft slowly rolls out a button allowing Windows 10 users to refuse Windows 11

4 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

Regional iGaming Content

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.