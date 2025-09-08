Macally launches dual-mode keyboard and mouse set for Apple devices

Macally has announced the release of its first dual-mode keyboard and mouse set designed for Apple devices. It allows users to switch between wired and wireless connections, offering flexibility across Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

The keyboard can connect over Bluetooth or through USB-A and USB-C. It also works independently in wired mode, giving users an option for a direct connection without relying on Bluetooth.

Keyboard and mouse connection

The mouse connects via Bluetooth, supports multi-device pairing, and can switch between up to three devices.

Both devices feature built-in 400mAh rechargeable batteries. The mouse includes a 1600 DPI optical sensor, while the keyboard uses scissor switches intended to provide a quieter typing experience.

The BTUCACPKEYCB Keyboard & Mouse Set is available in silver and space gray finishes.

Macally is selling the combo at an introductory price of $49.99 through Amazon and Macally’s own website, a $10 saving off the usual MSRP of $59.99.

Share your thoughts on Macally’s dual-mode keyboard and mouse set in the comments.