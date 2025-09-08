Microsoft to block Outlook Lite installation and will then retire the app forever

If you are a fan of Lite apps – those mobile apps that are light on data usage and small in size – prepare to mourn the loss of Outlook Lite. Microsoft has announced plans to kill off the lightweight email app, and will start by blocking new installations.

The company does not use the words “streamlining" or “money saving”, but says that the decision was taken so “we can focus our investments on the Outlook Mobile app, our flagship Android experience, which provides better functionality and user experience”.

While the news of Outlook Lite’s imminent demise will affect a lot of people, Microsoft has made the retirement announcement with a fairly low-key post in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. The process of pulling the plug on Outlook Lite starts in a month, with installations after 6 October being blocked.

If you already have the app installed, you do have a grace period to work with – although it is not entirely clear how long this is. Microsoft says that “existing users can continue using the app for a limited time before full retirement”.

The full message reads:

Introduction

The Outlook Lite app will be retired starting October 6th, 2025. After this date, new installations will be blocked. Existing users can continue using the app for a limited time before full retirement. The Outlook Lite app is being retired so we can focus our investments on the Outlook Mobile app, our flagship Android experience, which provides better functionality and user experience. We recommend transitioning to the Outlook Mobile app, where ongoing development and support will continue. When this will happen

Retirement begins: October 6th, 2025

Full retirement: Expected within a few months after retirement How this affects your organization

Organizations will only be impacted if users currently use the Outlook Lite app. After retirement, no new installations will be possible, and eventual retirement will require users to switch to Outlook Mobile app. What you can do to prepare This change will happen automatically by the specified date.

No admin action is required.

Please notify your users about this change, update relevant documentation as appropriate, and encourage installation and migration to Outlook Mobile app. Recommended alternative - Outlook Mobile: To continue enjoying a secure and feature-rich email experience, we recommend switching to Outlook Mobile. Here's how to get started: Within the notification section in your Outlook Lite app, select the Install Microsoft Outlook banner. Or open the Google Play Store. Search for Microsoft Outlook. Download and install the app. Log in with existing credentials to access email, calendar, and files.

The Outlook Lite app is only a little over three years old, having launched back in mid-2022. It quickly developed a keen following, and still commands millions of users. Despite the popularity, it seems that this was not enough to dissuade Microsoft from pursuing efficiency by opting to maintain a single app rather than two variants of the same app.