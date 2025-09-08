Rabbit updates its AI companion device with rabbitOS 2 and new card-based design

Rabbit has announced rabbitOS 2, a brand new operating system update for its r1 AI companion device, redesigning the interface and expanding its AI features.

The update, released today, brings a colorful card-based layout and a new system called creations that lets users build tools, games, and experiences directly on the device by talking to it.

The r1 is described by rabbit as the first device that allows people to generate their own interface, voice, and software through voice interactions with an AI agent.

The company says rabbitOS 2 is intended to deliver what the product should always have been. “After launch, we realized there was a big gap between the high expectations of our users and the original software experience we delivered. So we decided to completely revamp the software and redesign the entire r1 experience,” said rabbit founder and CEO Jesse Lyu.

“rabbitOS 2 transforms rabbit r1 into a platform for people to create their own experiences with the power of AI. With rabbitOS 2, creations, and more than 30 OTAs over the past 16 months, r1 is a completely new device,” Lyu added.

rabbitOS revamp

The design of rabbitOS 2 revolves around a card-based interface. Each main function of the device appears as a card, which users can swipe through on the touch screen or navigate with the scroll wheel.

Alongside the interface changes, the new creations feature stands out as rabbit’s expansion into what it calls vibe coding.

Creations lets users describe a tool, game, or function in plain speech, and the AI agent generates it directly on the device within minutes. These creations can be made from scratch or selected from a growing library on rabbit’s website.

A number of user-requested changes also make their way into the new OS. Conversations with the device now display live on the screen and can combine voice, text, and images.

The intern AI agent, introduced earlier this year, now runs directly on the r1 through a dedicated card and supports image generation.

Meeting recordings are saved locally with playback and AI summaries available offline, and users can export photos and transcripts more easily from rabbithole, the companion hub.

Rabbit is offering free global shipping on new r1 orders through the end of September.

The device is available at rabbit’s website, as well as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target in the United States, with additional retail outlets carrying it elsewhere.

What do you think about rabbitOS 2 and its new card-based design? Let us know in the comments.