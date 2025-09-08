The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

Windows 10 is nearly at its end of life, and while Microsoft would love users to switch over to Windows 11, the truth is a lot of people aren’t keen. That's especially true for those with older hardware who are worried their systems either won’t run the latest OS at all or will struggle with reduced performance and compatibility issues.

It’s perhaps no surprise that the latest figures show Windows 11 actually losing market share.

While Microsoft has yet to announce the successor to Windows 11, and likely won’t for a while, that hasn’t stopped talented concept creators coming up with their own takes on what the future Microsoft operating system could look like.

Prolific designer Abdi (AR 4789) recently gave us his vision for Windows 12.2, calling it the “next evolution” of Windows, and now he gives us a fresh take on what he’s calling the brilliant Windows 12.

Abdi has a history of reimagining Microsoft operating systems, from modern takes on Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, to ideas like Windows 12 Mobile and Windows 12 Lite.

The Brilliant Windows 12

Many of his concepts start with the operating system being installed, but here he leaps straight into things, showing off ideas like Collectzone, where you can combine files into collections, and Files Panel, which is a recent/favorites panel in Files (yes, really).

He combines Control Panel with Settings, which really is something Microsoft should have done years ago. There’s Interactive Quick Settings, better notifications, AI-integrated search, desktop widgets, and much more.

Watch the full video for Abdi's take on the brilliant Windows 12 below and share your thoughts on it in the comments.

Do you prefer this to Windows 11? What features would you like to see in Microsoft's next OS?

