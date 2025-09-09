Apple launches iPhone 17 featuring Ceramic Shield 2 and 48MP Dual Fusion cameras

Although it will be largely ignored by the excitement around the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17, the latest entry in its smartphone lineup, available for pre-order on September 12 and in stores starting September 19.

The new model introduces a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, an upgraded dual 48MP Fusion camera system, and the Center Stage front camera, which Apple is calling its "best selfie camera to date". Powered by the A19 chip, iPhone 17 is designed to deliver stronger performance, improved efficiency, and longer battery life than the previous generation.

The front of the phone features Ceramic Shield 2 with a new coating that Apple says offers triple the scratch resistance and reduced glare. With thinner bezels and up to 3000 nits of outdoor brightness, the display is also easier to use outside.

iPhone 17 upgrade

“iPhone 17 is a big upgrade with powerful features that make iPhone even more useful in your day-to-day life,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

The Center Stage front camera uses a square 18MP sensor for higher resolution selfies, offering a wider field of view and the ability to take photos in both portrait and landscape without rotating the device. It also introduces AI-assisted group framing and stabilization for 4K HDR video.

On the rear, there's a 48MP Ultra Wide camera alongside the 48MP Main sensor, giving users more detail in expansive shots and close-up macro photos. There's a built-in 2x telephoto option, while next-generation Photographic Styles and Dolby Vision 4K60 recording offer more creative possibilities.

Inside, there's the new A19 chip. Apple claims the CPU is 1.5 times faster and the GPU more than twice as fast as the A15 Bionic, which shipped in iPhone 13.

Battery life benefits from the efficiency gains, with Apple rating up to 30 hours of video playback. A new Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 helps conserve energy during heavier use, and fast charging allows 50 percent capacity in about 20 minutes with a compatible 40W adapter.

The new N1 chip supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

iPhone 17 starts at $799 in the United States, with 256GB and 512GB storage options. Colors include black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

New accessories include updated MagSafe cases and a new Crossbody Strap designed with recycled materials.

What do you think about Apple’s iPhone 17? Let us know in the comments.