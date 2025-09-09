Apple reveals iPhone Air -- its thinnest and lightest iPhone yet

As well as the new iPhone 17 and 17 Pro and Pro Max, Apple today revealed the iPhone Air, a new addition to its smartphone lineup that offers a thinner, lighter build without cutting back on power.

At just 5.6mm thick, iPhone Air is the thinnest Apple phone yet, crafted from titanium with Ceramic Shield on both the front and back, which Apple says makes it more durable than any previous model.

The phone features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz and peak outdoor brightness of 3000 nits, the highest yet on an iPhone.

Apple also introduced Ceramic Shield 2, claiming triple the scratch resistance and improved glare reduction.

iPhone Air -- impossibly thin and light

John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said, “The all-new iPhone Air is so powerful, yet impossibly thin and light, that you really have to hold it to believe it’s real.”

Inside, the device runs on Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, paired with the N1 wireless chip and the C1X modem. This combination enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity.

With redesigned internal architecture, the phone dedicates more space to the battery, offering "all-day use", while iOS 26 introduces Adaptive Power Mode to stretch battery life further.

The rear 48MP Fusion system provides the equivalent of four lenses, with options like 28mm and 35mm focal lengths, an optical-quality 2x telephoto, and improved low-light performance.

On the front, a new 18MP Center Stage camera offers a wider field of view, group shot adjustments, and the ability to record from both front and rear lenses simultaneously with Dual Capture.

Both sides support 4K HDR video recording, enhanced by Spatial Audio and wind noise reduction.

The thin design still incorporates the Action button and a Camera Control shortcut, expanding quick access options.

Apple has also shifted entirely to eSIM for this model, pointing to its growing carrier support worldwide and the extra internal space it saves.

Accessories for the iPhone include a MagSafe case, bumper, crossbody strap, and a slim MagSafe battery pack, which extends playback time when attached.

Environmentally, iPhone Air includes 80 percent recycled titanium and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. The new titanium USB-C port is 3D-printed for material efficiency, while packaging is entirely fiber-based. Apple positions this as part of its 2030 carbon neutrality goal.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Air begin September 12, with general availability starting September 19. Pricing begins at $999 in the United States with 256GB of storage, scaling up to 1TB.

Available finishes include space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

What do you think about Apple's new iPhone Air?