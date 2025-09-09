Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with A19 Pro chip and new camera system

Although it was overshadowed by the new iPhone Air, Apple today announced iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which, in typical Apple style, it described as the most powerful Pro models yet (you'd have to worry if they were worse than their predecessors).

Both devices feature the new A19 Pro chip, an aluminum unibody design with a built-in vapor chamber for better thermal management, and the "biggest leap in battery life ever for iPhone".

The design introduces a forged aluminum plateau on the back that allows more space for components, including a larger battery. Apple says this design, combined with the vapor chamber, helps the devices sustain higher performance while remaining comfortable to hold.

Ceramic Shield 2 protects the front, and for the first time, also covers the back.

Displays come in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch sizes with 120Hz ProMotion, Always-On capability, and 3000 nits peak outdoor brightness.

iPhone 17 Pro power

Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said, “iPhone 17 Pro is by far the most powerful iPhone we’ve ever made, with a stunning new design rebuilt from the inside out to maximize performance and deliver an enormous leap in battery life.”

The A19 Pro includes a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU with integrated Neural Accelerators, working alongside a 16-core Neural Engine. The chip reportedly enables hardware-accelerated ray tracing and higher frame rates for AAA gaming, while also handling large AI models on device.

The camera system, which is often the main appeal of the iPhone Pro, adds more flexibility, with three 48MP Fusion cameras -- Main, Ultra Wide, and a new Telephoto -- equivalent to eight lenses.

The Telephoto sensor offers 4x optical zoom at 100mm and 8x at 200mm. The new Center Stage 18MP front camera has a square sensor for wider field of view selfies and can record simultaneously with the rear cameras through Dual Capture.

On the video side, iPhone 17 Pro introduces ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock, a feature aimed at professional productions to sync multiple cameras.

Battery life is extended further on eSIM-only models, where the absence of a SIM tray makes room for a larger cell. Apple claims up to 39 hours of video playback on iPhone 17 Pro Max. Fast charging is also improved, with up to 50 percent charge in 20 minutes using Apple’s new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter.

iOS 26 brings Apple Intelligence features to the Pro lineup, including Live Translation, visual intelligence for searching content on screen, and new personalization in design.

Accessories include new TechWoven cases, silicone and clear cases, and a crossbody strap.

Available finishes are deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver. iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 with 256GB storage, while iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at $1,199 and, for the first time, offers up to 2TB capacity.

Pre-orders begin September 12, with launch scheduled for September 19.

What do you think about iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max? Let us know in the comments.