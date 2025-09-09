Apple Watch SE 3 brings always-on display, new health features, and 5G at $249

As well as Apple Watch Series 11, Apple today announced Apple Watch SE 3, the newest version of its entry-level smartwatch, available for pre-order today and launching September 19.

The device adds an Always-On display, wrist temperature sensing, retrospective ovulation estimates, and sleep apnea notifications, alongside faster charging and 5G cellular support.

Apple is pitching it as a more affordable way to access many of the features found in its higher-end watches, though some upgrades may be less compelling for users already in the ecosystem.

The design remains largely familiar, but the S10 chip powers new capabilities like on-device Siri, double tap and wrist flick gestures, and voice isolation for clearer calls.

Apple Watch SE 3 health features

Stan Ng, Apple’s vice president of Apple Watch and Health Product Marketing, said, “With even more health features, an Always-On display, and fast charging, we’re excited to see the ways Apple Watch SE 3 supports more people around the world to live a healthier and more active life.” Apple also claims the new glass is four times more resistant to cracks than the last model, although durability claims often depend on real-world use.

The SE 3 now includes a sleep score system based on guidance from sleep medicine groups, wrist temperature sensing, and retrospective ovulation estimates.

It can also notify users if patterns consistent with sleep apnea appear over 30 days. These features are presented as wellness tools rather than clinical diagnostics, so while helpful, they likely won't replace proper medical testing.

Battery life is rated at the same 18 hours as before, despite the Always-On display.

Fast charging aims to make overnight use easier, with Apple stating that 15 minutes on the charger can deliver up to eight hours of battery life.

The Workout Buddy feature, powered by Apple Intelligence, offers spoken motivation during activities and builds on the long-running Activity rings system.

For children, Apple Watch SE 3 can be set up without a dedicated iPhone through the “Apple Watch For Your Kids” program, which provides communication tools, safety features, and limited independence.

The SE line has typically been about balance between price and features. At $249 in the United States, Apple is framing this version as better value thanks to added health metrics and the Always-On display.

What do you think about Apple Watch SE 3? Let us know in the comments.

