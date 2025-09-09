Apple Watch Series 11 arrives with new health insights and longer battery life

To the surprise of no one, and alongside its latest generation of iPhones, Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 11. The new model of its hugely popular smartwatch range adds hypertension notifications, sleep score, 5G connectivity, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Apple also made much of the more scratch-resistant display, claiming the Ion-X glass on aluminum models is twice as resistant as before.

The design remains thin and familiar, but the company says the glass is bonded with a ceramic coating at an atomic level to improve durability.

Titanium models continue to feature sapphire crystal. Stan Ng, Apple’s vice president of Apple Watch and Health Product Marketing, called the new model “an indispensable companion that supports users’ health, fitness, safety, and connectivity throughout the day and night.”

Health features are as always the centerpiece. Hypertension notifications analyze optical heart sensor data over 30-day periods and alert users if signs of chronic high blood pressure are detected.

Apple notes the feature is not diagnostic, but it may encourage users to follow up with a blood pressure cuff and a trip to their physician.

Clearance from regulators like the FDA is still pending, and Apple says availability will expand to more than 150 regions this month. Sleep score, informed by guidance from medical sleep organizations, offers a simple metric of rest quality and can be viewed in the Sleep app or added to a watch face complication.

Better Apple Watch battery life

Battery life rises to a claimed 24 hours, with fast charging providing up to eight hours of use from 15 minutes on the charger. That improvement may appeal to those who, like me, wear their Watch for sleep tracking, although some competing wearables already offer multi-day endurance.

The watch also introduces 5G cellular support with redesigned antennas for broader coverage and faster downloads. While useful for those who leave their phone behind, the value of 5G in a smartwatch may be less appealing for users who already carry an iPhone.

watchOS 26 brings new features such as Workout Buddy, powered by Apple Intelligence, which delivers spoken motivation during sessions. A redesigned Workout app layout, new watch faces like Flow and Exactograph, and a wrist flick gesture round out the software updates. Live Translation in Messages also makes its way to the watch when paired with a supported iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $399 in the United States and comes in aluminum and titanium finishes with updated color options. Band collections include new Nike and Hermès designs.

It is available for pre-order today and arrives in stores on September 19.

